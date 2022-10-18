Read full article on original website
Georgia working on improving during the bye week
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, linebacker Nolan Smith and tight end Brock Bowers all spoke to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Here are some key takeaways. Taking advantage of the bye. The Bulldogs are entering the bye week with a 7-0 record, one of just...
Lea Ma wins ITA Southeast Regional Title for Georgia women's tennis
Georgia senior Lea Ma came out on top in the ITA Southeast Regional Title against Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 match. Along with the title, Ma collected 6 of the Bulldogs’ 18 wins in singles, defeating fellow teammate Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain, University of Florida’s Rachel Gailis, University of Central Florida’s Jaleesa Leslie, and University of North Florida’s Megan Forster.
UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration
Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
New UGA Asian-American political alliance speaks with Georgia state rep
The newly-founded Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Political Alliance at the University of Georgia brought in District 101 Georgia State Rep. Sam Park over Zoom to speak with the group about the importance of political action, his policies and his career in politics Wednesday evening. APIDAPA, founded this semester, is...
Weekend preview: The Young Frankensteins, costume swap, Boobutante and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. The week’s Halloween-themed lineup features a performance from The Young Frankensteins, a Halloween costume swap-shop and the Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s Halloween-themed ball. Thursday, Oct. 20. HIP-HOP HARMONIC. WHAT: Listen to...
Classic City Showdown raises money for Red Cross, Ari Zarse memorial fund
Thousands gathered at the Classic Center for Classic City Showdown, a charity boxing event hosted by the University of Georgia chapter of Delta Sigma Phi on Oct. 14. The event featured representatives from many of the UGA sororities and fraternities. Each fighter went through training at Keppner Boxing and Fitness in Athens, Georgia, in preparation for the event.
OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens
Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
National Science Foundation gives UGA $1 million for future pandemic prediction
A group of researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases was given a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to predict future pandemics known as the Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention Phase I . The NSF also gave this grant to...
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds second press conference addressing Athens' housing crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held her second press conference to address the Athens housing crisis and to call on the Georgia General Assembly to end the rent control ban in Georgia at city hall on Monday. Johnson began by describing the need for...
Restaurant Roundup: Vegan desserts, Bar Bruno coming to Five Points and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. After baking cupcakes and cakes for The Grit, baker Jennifer Keene has started a new business venture. Grits and Moxies Bakes will serve vegan desserts for small gatherings and will take the first steps toward small batches starting on Nov. 1.
Students rally in support of Palestinian liberation
A few dozen protesters gathered at the Arch Wednesday evening to protest the United States’ support of Israeli assault on Palestine and support of Palestinian liberation. The group consisted of members from Students for Justice in Palestine at UGA, Athens Young Democratic Socialists of America and the Atlanta branch of the Party for Socialism & Liberation. The rally featured chants, a moment of reflection for Palestinian lives lost and speakers from different organizations sharing information on the movement.
ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
Auction Donation Items
We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers. The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order. Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value. This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It...
