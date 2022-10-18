ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Georgia working on improving during the bye week

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, linebacker Nolan Smith and tight end Brock Bowers all spoke to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Here are some key takeaways. Taking advantage of the bye. The Bulldogs are entering the bye week with a 7-0 record, one of just...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Lea Ma wins ITA Southeast Regional Title for Georgia women's tennis

Georgia senior Lea Ma came out on top in the ITA Southeast Regional Title against Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 match. Along with the title, Ma collected 6 of the Bulldogs’ 18 wins in singles, defeating fellow teammate Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain, University of Florida’s Rachel Gailis, University of Central Florida’s Jaleesa Leslie, and University of North Florida’s Megan Forster.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration

Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

New UGA Asian-American political alliance speaks with Georgia state rep

The newly-founded Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Political Alliance at the University of Georgia brought in District 101 Georgia State Rep. Sam Park over Zoom to speak with the group about the importance of political action, his policies and his career in politics Wednesday evening. APIDAPA, founded this semester, is...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Weekend preview: The Young Frankensteins, costume swap, Boobutante and more

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. The week’s Halloween-themed lineup features a performance from The Young Frankensteins, a Halloween costume swap-shop and the Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s Halloween-themed ball. Thursday, Oct. 20. HIP-HOP HARMONIC. WHAT: Listen to...
Red and Black

Classic City Showdown raises money for Red Cross, Ari Zarse memorial fund

Thousands gathered at the Classic Center for Classic City Showdown, a charity boxing event hosted by the University of Georgia chapter of Delta Sigma Phi on Oct. 14. The event featured representatives from many of the UGA sororities and fraternities. Each fighter went through training at Keppner Boxing and Fitness in Athens, Georgia, in preparation for the event.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens

Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Restaurant Roundup: Vegan desserts, Bar Bruno coming to Five Points and more

Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. After baking cupcakes and cakes for The Grit, baker Jennifer Keene has started a new business venture. Grits and Moxies Bakes will serve vegan desserts for small gatherings and will take the first steps toward small batches starting on Nov. 1.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Students rally in support of Palestinian liberation

A few dozen protesters gathered at the Arch Wednesday evening to protest the United States’ support of Israeli assault on Palestine and support of Palestinian liberation. The group consisted of members from Students for Justice in Palestine at UGA, Athens Young Democratic Socialists of America and the Atlanta branch of the Party for Socialism & Liberation. The rally featured chants, a moment of reflection for Palestinian lives lost and speakers from different organizations sharing information on the movement.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more

The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Auction Donation Items

We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers. The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order. Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value. This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy