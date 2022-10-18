ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller

Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
techaiapp.com

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launch Date Set for January 26, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week

PS5’s DualSense Edge wireless controller arrives globally on January 26. (No word on an India launch date though.) Pre-orders are set to go live soon, and ahead of it, Sony has released a handy FAQ, detailing its features, prices, and availability. While looking awfully similar to the standard DualSense, PlayStation’s new premium-grade controller is “ultra-customisable,” boasting swappable thumbstick caps and control mapping. PS5’s new DualSense Edge wireless controllers go up for pre-orders, starting Tuesday, October 25, through the PlayStation Direct website. It is priced at $199.99 (about Rs. 16,467) in the US.
hypebeast.com

Pre-Order for the First Sony x Honda EV Will Come In 2025

According to reports, Sony and Honda‘s independent electric vehicle business has announced that pre-orders for its first model will come during the first half of 2025. Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) is expecting United States deliveries to come during Spring 2026, with local Japanese deliveries set for the second half of 2026, a European launch is still being considered with no firm plans.
The Verge

You can find a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED at eBay

We’ve got a bunch of rare discounts coming your way this Thursday or, as I like to call it, Friday, junior. Our deals begin with the Nintendo Switch OLED in its white colorway, which is currently discounted to $296 at eBay when you checkout with the code COUNTDOWN22, knocking roughly $50 off the price of Nintendo’s top-tier handheld. This rare deal on a factory mint Switch OLED comes to us courtesy of nationwidedistributors, a reputable eBay retailer. The Switch OLED includes a number of small improvements over the standard Switch, including a larger, seven-inch OLED screen, a wider kickstand for better tabletop stability, and slightly better speakers. Read our review.
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”

China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....

Comments / 0

Community Policy