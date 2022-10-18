Read full article on original website
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you're on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It's fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
I’m a fashion pro – my favorite leggings make me look so snatched but they cost $224
LEGGINGS have been a closet staple for fashion lovers of all shapes, sizes, and budgets. One fashionista found the perfect pair, but they come with a hefty price tag. Imaan is a digital content creator who shares videos on a number of topics including her favorite fashion pieces, advice for those with curly hair, and even international travel vlogs.
Street Style’s Most Wanted Bags of Spring 2023
Re-editions are topping the list of most-wanted bags. Last season it was Balenciaga's City bag; for spring, Prada's re-release of a brushed leather handbag from 1995 is street style's most coveted bag. Models carried it in the spring 2023 show, and it's already on its way to becoming the new shape of the season. Elsewhere, Alaïa's heart-shaped crossbody received a lot of love. Bedazzled bags speak to the fun and fantasy of fashion, while nylon fannies address more practical needs. Scroll through to see the most memorable bags of the season and shop some of our favorite picks too. We'll tag the best street style photos of the spring 2023 season on our Street Style Trend Tracker.
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots
Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers
Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England. Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales...
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Kourtney Kardashian Adds Edgy Twist to Fall Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Lemme Promo
Kourtney Kardashian is calling you to check out her new Debloat gummy, the latest release from her vitamin brand Lemme. Kardashian announced the release of the new product on her Instagram today with a set of stylish photos. “Lemme Debloat gummy calling! And I have a gut feeling you’re going to love this one! Lol,” she captioned.
Fall Stars: Fairway Jockey’s top-selling custom drivers, irons and shafts
It’s been a banner year for new equipment and shaft technologies. We’ve seen some killer new drivers that promise big distance and forgiveness, as well as a handful of shafts that have promised (and have delivered) a boost in performance for players of all skills. And even though...
Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session
After shifting the narrative around maternity style, Rihanna is now onto her next fashion phase: sporty street style. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl headliner put her own edgy flair on another football-inspired ensemble while at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 9. Rihanna didn’t let...
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
In Search of Outerwear? Shop Really Good Coats for Under $300
A piece of outerwear is often a hefty investment; think leather trenches, shearling jackets, or long wool coats. Though outerwear is the ultimate wardrobe investment—timeless and versatile styles often come at a hefty price tag—sometimes, finding a style that works within your wardrobe and your budget can be challenging.
Must-Have Boots For The Fall
With the fall season comes new trends and the perfect opportunity to go shopping for new fall boots.
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
Best Heritage-Style Boots That Will Never Go Out of Style
The trend to turn away from mass-produced junk and the unsustainable eco-disaster that is fast fashion often means looking back at practices and brands that were made in the U.S. in days past. Clothing and shoes used to take time to make, with craftsman using quality materials to create long-lasting items like denim, belts, and […]
