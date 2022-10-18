ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi

Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you're on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Vogue Magazine

Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead

It's fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
TheDailyBeast

Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Vogue Magazine

Street Style’s Most Wanted Bags of Spring 2023

Re-editions are topping the list of most-wanted bags. Last season it was Balenciaga's City bag; for spring, Prada's re-release of a brushed leather handbag from 1995 is street style's most coveted bag. Models carried it in the spring 2023 show, and it's already on its way to becoming the new shape of the season. Elsewhere, Alaïa's heart-shaped crossbody received a lot of love. Bedazzled bags speak to the fun and fantasy of fashion, while nylon fannies address more practical needs. Scroll through to see the most memorable bags of the season and shop some of our favorite picks too. We'll tag the best street style photos of the spring 2023 season on our Street Style Trend Tracker.
shefinds

Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers

Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure

Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Golf.com

Fall Stars: Fairway Jockey’s top-selling custom drivers, irons and shafts

It’s been a banner year for new equipment and shaft technologies. We’ve seen some killer new drivers that promise big distance and forgiveness, as well as a handful of shafts that have promised (and have delivered) a boost in performance for players of all skills. And even though...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Vogue Magazine

In Search of Outerwear? Shop Really Good Coats for Under $300

A piece of outerwear is often a hefty investment; think leather trenches, shearling jackets, or long wool coats. Though outerwear is the ultimate wardrobe investment—timeless and versatile styles often come at a hefty price tag—sometimes, finding a style that works within your wardrobe and your budget can be challenging.
POPSUGAR

Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test

I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
Mens Journal

Best Heritage-Style Boots That Will Never Go Out of Style

The trend to turn away from mass-produced junk and the unsustainable eco-disaster that is fast fashion often means looking back at practices and brands that were made in the U.S. in days past. Clothing and shoes used to take time to make, with craftsman using quality materials to create long-lasting items like denim, belts, and […]

