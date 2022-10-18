Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie captured on CCTV hours before murder in newly-released footage

Newly-released footage shows Gabby Petito just hours before she vanished, emerging more than a year after her remains were found.

In a chilling surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods store, dated 27 August 2021, the white Ford Transit van in which she was using to travel cross country with fiancé Brian Laundrie , can be seen pulling up in the car park.

At around 2:11pm, the couple were seen waiting for a minute before stepping out of the vehicle, before spending almost 15 minutes inside the store.

