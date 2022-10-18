ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

KAZA elephant survey kicks off in southern Africa

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv1AA_0idTmKit00

By Boniface Keakabetse for Okavango Express

Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) is conducting a wide coordinated aerial survey of elephants which is starting this month.

The exercise is the first ever elephant count in the five countries making KAZA: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, running from August to October.

The survey is part of the implementation of the KAZA treaty calling for ‘regionally integrated approaches towards harmonizing policies, strategies, and practices for managing shared natural resources straddling the international borders of KAZA Partner States.’

According to KAZA, the count is a fundamental component of the KAZA Strategic Planning Framework for the Conservation and Management of Elephants. It is also one of the action points of the 2019 Kasane Elephant Summit and a directive by the five KAZA members Heads of State.

The launch for the survey was done in 2021 by Teofilus Nghitila, Namibia’s Executive Director of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, who are the coordinating country for the KAZA TFCA.

Nghitila said at the time: “The elephant population of KAZA represents more than 50% of the remaining savanna elephants (Loxodonta Africana) found in Africa, a species recently listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as globally Endangered. On a positive note, the IUCN Red List acknowledged that savanna elephants are stable or increasing in KAZA, unlike the rest of the continent, which is a clear testament of the positive outcomes of the management interventions within KAZA.”

Nghitila further reiterated that: “The KAZA elephant population is the largest contiguous transboundary elephant population in the world, inhabiting KAZA’s diverse landscape which is home to an estimated population of two million people, and has a geographic scope of approximately 520 000km².”

Dr Ben Okita, who co-chairs the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) African Elephant Specialist Group told The Okavango Express by email: “The IUCN/AfESG is aware of the KAZA survey and will be using the results of the census to update the African Elephant Database and the African Savanna Elephant Status Report 2023. We have had a chance to speak with Dr. Russell Taylor who is involved in the KAZA census and is also a member of the IUCN/AfESG.”

KAZA secretariat programme manager, Netsai Bollman, confirmed to The Okavango Express: “We do not currently have an exact date when the survey will start. We can only say mid-August until mid-October. We are still in the process of finalising logistics and are not yet in a position to confirm an exact date.”

The survey is expected to cost nearly US $3 million (£2.46 million), and will help in the conservation of elephants and inform conservation strategies for a shared response in dealing with regional problems such as cross border poaching.

Seven aircrafts fitted with cameras would be flying at the same time starting in Zimbabwe, sifting across the 519 000 square kilometre KAZA landscape.

Namibia’s senior conservation planning advisor with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Dr. Russell Taylor, was recently quoted by Botswana’s government-run Daily News saying: “The survey would determine the numbers and seasonal distributions of elephants and other large herbivores.”

Dr. Taylor told Daily News that while individual countries conducted their own surveys at different times it was possible that some elephants were missed or double counted as they migrated across the KAZA landscape and counting them all at once would get the correct estimated number.

“Knowing the KAZA elephant population will inform management decisions by partner states and each country will better manage its animals because the survey will determine their distributions. The survey is designed to cover all areas where elephants are, including communal land, forest land, protected areas, national parks, game reserves and safaris,” he was quoted by Daily News.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Human-wildlife conflict rife in Zimbabwe’s Chipinge region

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The Standard ZimbabweUncontrolled settlements that are mushrooming along Zimbabwe’s Save Valley Conservancy have been blamed for an explosion in wildlife conflicts in Chipinge district, leading to the deaths of many villagers.The Save Valley Conservancy, located in the Lowveld in the southeast, is one of the largest private game reserves in Africa.It consists of privately-owned, government-owned and community-owned wild animal sanctuaries.The land reform programme that began in 2000 saw the sprouting of new settlements around the reserve and the Green Institute (GI), an environment protection lobby group operating in the region, says the uncontrolled settlements are having...
The Independent

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park shows cross-border collaboration in conservation works

By Keletso Thobega for Botswana GuardianThe Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is a classic example of how countries are collaborating on cross-border and regional projects geared at bolstering conservation efforts.Jointly operated by Botswana and South Africa through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and SANParks respectively - it is the first transfrontier park established in Africa.Director in the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Kabelo Senyatso told this publication that the collaboration has been highly beneficial.“The two authorities (DWNP and SANParks) have continually worked to harmonise conservation approaches across the KTP, which has benefited the wildlife in this land parcel, as...
The Independent

Botswana mulls wildlife disease surveillance programme

By Boniface Keakabetse for Okavango ExpressThe deaths of 450 elephants in Botswana’s Okavango Delta in 2020 have ignited calls for an urgent creation of a wildlife diseases surveillance programme to avoid similar future devastation.The alarming discovery of hundreds of elephant carcasses spotted strewn along water pools between March and June 2020 after dying from what was at the time a mysterious disease, is classified as one of worst elephant die-offs in Botswana.Causes of these deaths remained unexplained for almost two months. In September 2020 the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) announced they identified the cause to be cyanobacteria...
International Business Times

Hungry Elephants, Cameroon Farmers Struggle To Coexist

Banana growers on the edge of a giant national park on Cameroon's Atlantic coast say they can take no more crop destruction from hungry elephants as the conflict between man and animal escalates. Near the southern border with Equatorial Guinea, eight villages have registered complaints with the Campo Ma'an national...
The Independent

Villagers in the Okavango Delta panhandle celebrate new bridge

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Rejuvenated by the opening of the new iconic Mohembo Bridge, Okavango Community Trust (OCT) has announced plans to build a new hotel in Seronga Village. OCT is a community trust covering the villages of Seronga,...
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
scitechdaily.com

Over 200 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur

During two digs in Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2019, a graduate student from Virginia Tech discovered and unearthed the fossil with the assistance of other paleontologists. A new, early dinosaur has been found and named by an international team of paleontologists under the direction of Virginia Tech. The skeleton was discovered by a graduate student in the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences and other paleontologists over the course of two excavations, in 2017 and 2019. Astonishingly, most of the skeleton is still complete.
The Independent

British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles

A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
BBC

Nigeria floods: Braving the rising waters in Kogi state

Nigeria is suffering its worst flooding in a decade, forcing 1.4 million people from their homes. The central city of Lokoja is in one of the worst-affected areas - Kogi state - and residents here are doing their best to cope. For the past three weeks, Mohammed Sani Gambo has...
The Independent

Vultures poisoned in Botswana’s Chobe National Park

By Boniface Keakabetse for Okavango ExpressBotswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has confirmed the discovery of 50 poisoned white-backed vultures at CH1 in the northern Chobe district.CH1 is a community concession managed by Chobe Enclave Conservation Trust (CECT). The vultures were discovered by DWNP officers on August 9 along the western boundary of CH1 and Chobe National Park. The incident happened less than 20 metres off a well-used track.Principal Wildlife Biologist at Kasane DWNP, Letlhogonolo Phologolo, confirmed the grim discovery to The Okavango Express.Phologolo explained that 50 vultures appear to have died after feeding on poached Buffalo carcass...
tourcounsel.com

Lake Malawi National Park, South Malawi (with Map & Photos)

Lake Malawi in Lake Malawi National Park is the third largest lake in Africa and the ninth largest in the world. The length of the lake is 560 km, width - 80 km, depth - 700 m. General Information. In the waters of Malawi, there is the largest variety of...
scitechdaily.com

Co-Existence of Modern Humans and Neanderthals in France and Northern Spain

For between 1,400 and 2,900 years before Neanderthals disappeared, modern humans may have co-existed with Neanderthals in France and northern Spain. This is according to a new modeling study that was published on October 13 in Scientific Reports. These findings increase our understanding of the existence of the two species of humans in this region.
Phys.org

Why are kangaroo populations increasing in Western Australia?

One of Australia's largest-scale animal studies has revealed how using land for agriculture and livestock, with associated water troughs and dingo control, have benefitted kangaroos in Western Australia. The study, published in Integrative Zoology, examined 22 years of aerial surveys of kangaroos across the southern rangelands of Western Australia to...
Outsider.com

Critically Endangered Arctic Foxes Successfully Breeding After Decades

For over two decades now Artic foxes have not been breeding in Finland. However, this is all changing now as the results of regular efforts are beginning to pay off leading to recently successful breeding. It was just this summer when inspections in Artic fox nests revealed the wildlife species has been breeding successfully within the Enontekiö mountains in Northern Lapland in Finland. And now, scientists have discovered three pups have been born to an Artic fox couple as a result of the breeding programs.
earth.com

Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy