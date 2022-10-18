ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

45% of mortgagors ‘would make big spending cuts if payments rise in next year’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp248_0idTmFJG00
Nearly half of people with a mortgage say they will have to make large cuts to household spending if their payments increase in the next year, according to YouGov (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Nearly half (45%) of people with a mortgage say they will have to make large cuts to household spending if their payments increase in the next year.

And more than a third (37%) would have to make small spending cuts to sustain their current lifestyle if their mortgage payments increased between now and October 2023, according to research from YouGov.

People on fixed-rate mortgages with less than a year to run are particularly vulnerable to having to make big cutbacks if their home loan payments increase, the findings indicate.

More than half (52%) in this situation would have to make significant cuts to household spending if their payments were to rise.

Among mortgage holders generally, nearly two-thirds (63%) would consider switching their mortgage deal to combat rising costs and 3% were planning to do so anyway.

One in six (16%) meanwhile would consider selling their property and 2% were planning to do this anyway.

People on a fixed-rate deal which is set to run out in months are particularly likely to consider switching mortgages or selling up.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) would consider switching and 5% were planning to do so anyway, while 23% would consider selling up and a further 2% were already planning to sell.

Among mortgage holders generally who are considering a switch, 73% would look into a fixed-rate mortgage and 4% would opt for a variable rate deal, with just over a fifth saying they do not know what type of mortgage they would move to.

More than 1,100 mortgage holders were surveyed, among whom the majority were on a fixed-rate mortgage.

Separate figures released by Moneyfacts.co.uk on Tuesday show the average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates on offer crept up slightly compared with Monday. The average two-year fixed rate is 6.53% and the average five-year fixed rate is now 6.36%.

Bank of England base rate rises have been pushing borrowing costs up, but mortgage rates jumped significantly amid market volatility in the days following the mini-budget. The mini-budget plans were chopped back on Monday by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Further increases in the Bank of England base rate are expected amid high inflation.

Moneyfacts’ figures also show that the choice of mortgage deals fell back on Tuesday, with 3,013 products available, down from 3,104 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Mortgage demand drops to a 25-year low, as interest rates climb

Demand for mortgages to buy a home and to refinance fell again, as interest rates kept rising. Mortgage demand hit its lowest level since 1997, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The number of borrowers who can benefit from refinancing is at a record low. Mortgage demand, which has suffered...
BBC

Two-year mortgage rates hit fresh 14-year high

Average mortgage interest rates are the highest they have been since the 2008 financial crisis, data suggests. While U-turns in UK government policy are expected to calm markets and ease pressure on mortgage rates, this has not fed through to consumers yet, according to research from Moneyfacts. The average rate...
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
PYMNTS

Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
mailplus.co.uk

Pension fund on the brink

FEARS over the health of the pensions industry persisted as one liability driven investment (LDI) fund teetered on the brink of collapse yesterday. Alarm bells were raised as financial regulators identified one fund at an asset manager that would have faced potential disaster had gilt yields risen. A half percentage point rise in the interest rates on government bonds would have left this unnamed fund having to conduct a ‘fire sale’ of these gilts, according to Sky News.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'

Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy