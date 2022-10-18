ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geeksaroundglobe.com

“Custard” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Custard” got featured on Shark Tank America in February 2016. Dee Cowger and Angie Cowger founded it. Here is an update on Custard’s net worth so far. Custard’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (February 2016)4 Million USD (business valuation) Custard’s Current Net worth (2022) 15...
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Glace Cryotherapy” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Glace Cryotherapy” got featured on Shark Tank America in February 2016. Skyler Scarlett and Brittney Scarlett it. Here is an update on Glace Cryotherapy’s net worth so far. Glace Cryotherapy’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (February 2016)660,000 USD (business valuation) Glace Cryotherapy’s Current Net worth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion

The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Musk Says Excited by Twitter Deal Despite Overpaying

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter Inc, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company. Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, was answering a question during a call after the electric vehicle maker's quarterly...
geeksaroundglobe.com

Where to Buy Personalised Cards

The author of “Where to buy personalised cards” talks about why personalised cards are such a popular item for people to purchase and how you can get creative with your own cards by adding photos. Why would I want to buy personalised cards?. Some people enjoy receiving personalised...
Benzinga

Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience

Interested in investing in Rentberry’s crowdfunding campaign? Click here to get started!. Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.’s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company’s history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?. When Lubinsky and his...

