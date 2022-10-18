Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA, the league and the players association announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Comments / 0