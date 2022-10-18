Read full article on original website
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’
When looking through her DNA matches from a genealogy test kit, Hannah Masterson spotted a familiar face: her colleague Sharon Anderson, who turned out to be a long-lost relative
intheknow.com
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call
This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
TODAY.com
Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video
A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see. "When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
A toddler not only grabbed the crowd's attention but won many hearts on the internet after joining a local middle school cheerleading team as they cheered on their team during a football game. People couldn't get enough of the tiny cheerleader who even had the appropriate gear for the cheering routine! Two-year-old Liam had the pompoms, the moves and most importantly, the attitude! The TikTok video of the cutie was posted by @Arodsquad and has over 10.4 million views and counting, with more than 2.5 million likes. The caption reads: When you’re 2 but have watched too many cheer practices in the living room.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere
Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘She was fighting to stay alive, but couldn’t fight anymore.’: Mom details NICU life with twins, tragic loss of 15-day-old daughter
This is the second part to Mollie’s story. Read part one here: ‘Nothing about this was what I expected.’: Mom shares twin pregnancy journey ending in emergency C-section. Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. Meeting My Girls. “When I...
Chicago toddler finally goes home after spending 3 years in the hospital
After spending his entire life inside the walls of a hospital, Chicago toddler Francesco Bruno finally gets to go home with his family. For the last two years and 10 months, Francesco has been battling a rare, life-threatening condition. Born with skeletal dysplasia, the genetic disorder affected his bones and...
Man refuses to allow teen daughter to date boy who hitched a ride on the back of his truck
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I grew up with overprotective parents. My father especially ruled the family with an iron fist. He was a tough man, and he was painfully strict. So when I first became interested in boys, I was terrified of how my father would react.
romper.com
Why Do Toddlers Stand On Their Heads?
The world of toddlerhood is a fascinating one. People frequently tell me that they could watch my toddler explore the world all day long, so insatiable is his curiosity — not to mention that contagious joy we all want to soak up. But little kids do some pretty baffling things, and half the time I have no idea why. For instance, what does it mean when a toddler stands on their head? It seems they would rather see the sights upside down from between their legs than they would right side up like a normal human being. What gives?
A graduate’s daughter’s exuberant cheers show kids are proud of their parents, too
'Congratulations, daddy.'
