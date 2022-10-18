Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Activists call attention to dangers Black women, children face daily, unsolved missing persons cases
A small group of activists, faith leaders, U.S. congressmen and the family of a young recent sexual assault victim gathered to call attention to the dangers facing women and children in Chicago.
Idaho8.com
Family of missing Princeton student says they have been ‘kept in the dark’ about investigation
The family of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been “kept in the dark” by authorities, according to her brother, who says they’re desperate for information and working to put together a timeline of her whereabouts. Ewunetie, 20, went missing six days ago, prompting university officials...
Idaho8.com
Bronx man convicted of murder-for-hire for ordering hits on his father and brother
A 44-year-old man was convicted of murder-for-hire and conspiracy for ordering hits on his Mafia-associated father and his brother in the Bronx, New York, in a case as notable for its barbarity as for its multiple bungling murder attempts. Anthony Zottola was convicted in federal court Wednesday for the killing...
Refinery29
After Getting an Abortion in the US, This Mexican Activist Is Now Helping Americans Post-Roe
Gente Power is a monthly Somos series profiling the Latine activists, cultural workers, educators, and movement leaders creating change in their communities and paying it forward for the next generation. This month, we’re talking with Mexican activist Crystal Pérez Lira, who’s providing abortion pills to people who need it across the border in Texas.
