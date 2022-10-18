ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Dead body found on Highway 101

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6i0X_0idTjoyM00

– Yesterday at approximately 1:08 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person near a homeless encampment on the northbound side of Highway 101, north of Grand Avenue, in the CHP San Luis Obispo Area. San Luis Obispo Police Department initially received the call and responded.

The subject was located on the freeway right-of-way and was pronounced deceased by SLO City Fire personnel. A preliminary investigation initially determined this to be a death by natural causes.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police and fire departments host annual ‘Night Out’

About 500 people attended the event including police, fire, other city personnel. – The Paso Robles police and fire departments hosted the annual National Night Out from 4:30-6:30 Wednesday afternoon at Downtown City Park. About 500 people attended the event including police, fire, and other city personnel. A big crowd gathered for the canine demonstration during which a very attentive German Shepard obediently followed instructions from his canine officer.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Updated COVID-19 boosters for children soon available in SLO County

‘Omicron boosters’ available for children ages five to eleven. – San Luis Obispo County children ages five to eleven will soon be able to get updated vaccine protection against COVID-19. Booster vaccines that specifically protect against current variants (often called “Omicron boosters”) will soon be available in SLO County for this age group. The updated boosters have been available for those age 12 and older since early September.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

CHP to use grant to ramp up enforcement

Grant also includes funds for community-based task force, public awareness campaign. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area office recently announced that it will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in San Luis Obispo County. This one-year...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

High school to participate in earthquake drill today

Drill today part of, ‘International ShakeOut Day’. – Oct. 20 is observed as International ShakeOut Day, when millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home, including Paso Robles High School. Earthquake safety is especially important in seismically active regions like California, and Pacific...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in SLO for commercial burglary, vehicle theft

Vehicle stolen from business on Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo. – On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pioneer Day parking citations to be forgiven

Requests for review can be completed online or at Paso Robles Police Department. – Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin announced on Tuesday that parking tickets given to visitors during the Pioneer Day Celebration held last Saturday in downtown Paso Robles will be forgiven. “Visitors to the Pioneer Day celebration expect...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police follow dripping blood trail to find downtown stabbing victim

– Saturday night at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call reporting several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The reporting party also claimed there was possibly a male who had been stabbed during the altercation. When officers arrived, there were several people running from the location but no victim at the scene. Officers did locate a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and began following the trail.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cedar

Shy but fun-loving six-year-old needs a loving home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cedar from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Cedar is a fun-loving, six-year-old male Catahoula mix. He can be shy when first meeting people because he hasn’t had the easiest go at life, but once he gets to know you, he would love nothing more than to join all of your adventures and then curl up together on the couch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy