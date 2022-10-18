Read full article on original website
3 kids, 1 adult sent to hospital in Harrison County wreck
A single vehicle rollover has been reported on I-79 northbound near mile marker 108 by the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WBOY
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
Metro News
Troopers searching for teenager who escaped custody in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — State police said they are looking for a man who escaped custody while being taken to the the Northern Regional Jail Monday afternoon. Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, and another unidentified prisoner, were able to get away from police near Moundsville. Police found one of the prisoners near the Ohio River but not Luna-Hernandez.
Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County
Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled
A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they are wanting to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
Local volunteer firefighter killed in crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH — A Presto volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Parkway East on Wednesday morning. Sources tell Channel 11 Fire Lt. Terry Tackett died in the crash. The department tells us they are shaken up and hurting by his sudden passing. 11 News spoke with a former...
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
West Virginia deputies involved in barricade situation; Man threatens to blow their heads off
Deputies in Hancock County said they were involved in a barricade situation on Sunday. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a domestic violence call in progress, located on Shady Glen Road in New Cumberland, WV. Upon their arrival officers say they found a male subject […]
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
Good Samaritan jumps into action to help school bus driver injured in violent crash
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A driver became trapped after school bus crashed into a steel pole in Forest Hills Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. “When you looked over, you could not believe that anything or anybody...
