Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series X Reportedly Confirmed by Industry Insider
Previously we had learned that the PlayStation 5 Pro and the Xbox Series X/S Pro were already in the making. Through a TCL presentation, we learned that the console upgrades will have an output of a whopping UHD-8K/60-120fps and it will render at a staggering 2160p/60-120fps, while sporting an RX7700XT GPU. Both were slated for 2023/24, and recently we have news from an insider that sheds more light on the subject.
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
Gamevice Flex Review
The demand for smartphone-based controllers has increased over the past few years, with several companies developing solid mobile gaming controllers. They range from large, Bluetooth-based replicants that sport a “classic” design to split variants that attach to phones in a manner akin to Nintendo’s Joy Con. The aim is to provide a method of play that seasoned players are used to – a feat that the Gamevice Flex accomplishes with ease.
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications leak online
The Galaxy S23 may be several months away from releasing, but numerous details about the device have already emerged online. For example, @OnLeaks shared CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S23 last month. Seemingly, Samsung has decided to adopt the camera design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra across the entire Galaxy S23 series, although @UniverseIce has cast doubts about the authenticity of @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Gameplay Trailer
A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, including the Winters Expansion in which you play as Rose, Ethan's Daughter, was shown at the Resident Evil Showcase in October. Explore the Realm of Consciousness as Rose when the Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022.
Android Headlines
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Take a look at the teaser trailer for the Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC, available on PC and consoles on November 3, 2022. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
techaiapp.com
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launch Date Set for January 26, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week
PS5’s DualSense Edge wireless controller arrives globally on January 26. (No word on an India launch date though.) Pre-orders are set to go live soon, and ahead of it, Sony has released a handy FAQ, detailing its features, prices, and availability. While looking awfully similar to the standard DualSense, PlayStation’s new premium-grade controller is “ultra-customisable,” boasting swappable thumbstick caps and control mapping. PS5’s new DualSense Edge wireless controllers go up for pre-orders, starting Tuesday, October 25, through the PlayStation Direct website. It is priced at $199.99 (about Rs. 16,467) in the US.
techunwrapped.com
the best controller to play on PC and console at a ridiculous price
When it comes to getting the most out of our favorite games, there are several components that we must keep in mind. There is no doubt that one of the most important is the control we opt for, whether we are talking about our computer or a console like the Xbox.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak purports to Samsung moving away from symmetrical display bezel motif
Earlier this month, @UniverseIce declared that renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra shared by @OnLeaks were not correct. Instead, the former alleged that Samsung had settled on making fewer changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra than @OnLeaks implied would be the case. Subsequently, @UniverseIce asserted that people should wait for Samsung to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra rather than picking up the Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite their similarities.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
