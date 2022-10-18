Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Secret to Pete Davidson’s Hot-Girl Dating Success
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s nine-month romance is now a part of Hollywood dating history, but viewers get to relive some of their relationship through the second season of The Kardashians. Even though he wasn’t a major part of filming the reality show, the SKIMS founder dished a bit during her confessional about the secret behind his hot-girl dating success.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
A.V. Club
Taco Bell hires currently-chaotic celebrity Pete Davidson to apologize for their formerly-chaotic breakfast menu
Pete Davidson is not exactly known for his sincere remorse. He’s appeared in some middling-to-bad movies. He missed a bunch of episodes of the show that gave him the ability to be in those movies. He branded Kim Kardashian’s name on his chest. However, he’s now taking some accountability for taking things too far—in a branded way, of course.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Julia Roberts and George Clooney admit their improvised insults went 'too far' in their new rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts improvised insulting jokes in their new movie "Ticket to Paradise." Other actors in the scene were surprised by how harsh they were with each other. "We're still friends. Don't worry," Roberts said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show."
Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Selma Blair, who has MS, announced her emotional departure from "Dancing with the Stars" season 31.
Women's Health
Bradley Cooper's Eyes Are Glued To Lady Gaga Tn This Rare 'A Star Is Born' Table Read Clip
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in A Star Is Born back in 2018. In a resurfaced clip, Gaga is seen belting out "Shallow," the award-winning song from the movie, during a table read. Bradley's reaction to Gaga's performance had A Star Is Born fans commenting like crazy. Gaga has...
Christina Aguilera Set to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Stripped’
“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Billie Lourd showed off her baby bump while attending the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the nanny alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after Wilde began filming her movie "Don’t Worry Darling" and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Megan Fox Sarcastically Plays Dumb in Savage Response to Mom-Shaming Comment
Megan Fox faces constant criticism from mom-shamers in the comments of her rare Instagram posts, and today, she’s clapping back at the trolls with ruthless sarcastic savagery. Fox — an intelligent woman who society has wrongly labeled a “bimbo” due to her beauty and the types of roles she...
Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Cats: Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and More
Purr-fect pets! Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars have one serious obsession with their furry feline friends. The “Lover” singer has never been shy about her love for her pets, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after some of her favorite fictional characters. While speaking with TIME in April 2019, the Grammy winner admitted that the “most influential factor” in her life is her cuddly kittens. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she said at the time. “They’re just a real joy to live with. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.'”
