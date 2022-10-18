ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Secret to Pete Davidson’s Hot-Girl Dating Success

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s nine-month romance is now a part of Hollywood dating history, but viewers get to relive some of their relationship through the second season of The Kardashians. Even though he wasn’t a major part of filming the reality show, the SKIMS founder dished a bit during her confessional about the secret behind his hot-girl dating success.
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
American Songwriter

Christina Aguilera Set to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Stripped’

“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
NBC News

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the nanny alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after Wilde began filming her movie "Don’t Worry Darling" and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC

Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Cats: Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and More

Purr-fect pets! Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars have one serious obsession with their furry feline friends. The “Lover” singer has never been shy about her love for her pets, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after some of her favorite fictional characters. While speaking with TIME in April 2019, the Grammy winner admitted that the “most influential factor” in her life is her cuddly kittens. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she said at the time. “They’re just a real joy to live with. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.'”
