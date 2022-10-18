Read full article on original website
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
The Best Desk Plants to Liven Up Your Indoor Workspace
Whether you’re still working from home or back at the office, it’s always nice to add a little personality and presence to your workspace. We’re talking cool office supplies, self-heating mugs and other essentials, of course, but we’re also talking about plants. Plants are a great way to bring a grounding presence to your workspace while adding adult-like décor and ambiance. You can certainly spruce up your office with a space-saving hanging plant or a sturdy office plant, but when it comes to the best desk plants, there are three basic things to keep in mind. Sunlight: Are you by a window...
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
Best gardening boots 2022: robust garden shoes for all your mud stomping needs
The best gardening boots 2022 has to offer will keep your feet protected from the wrath of thorns, twigs, stones, mud, and whatever else you might find in the grand outdoors. Maintaining your garden can be messy, but with the right equipment, you can get the job done quickly and painlessly.
11 best leaf blowers that’ll make autumnal garden duties a breeze
Acorns, rotten apples, conkers and pine cones, the sheer volume of squirrel food that ends up deposited on our gardens in autumn is mind-blowing and that’s before the first big dump of leaves comes our way. Thankfully, we have leaf blowers to help us contend with all that the season can, literally, throw at us.No machine has quite the same impact in the garden, while also requiring almost effortless operation (basically point and shoot) and it’s for this reason that most homeowners have one.The size of your plot will determine which machine is right for you, so if you don’t...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Clever dog rearranges furniture and makes herself perfect double bed
A brainy pooch rearranged living room furniture to create the perfect, cosy double bed for herself to sleep in. Footage shows Polly, a greyhound, deciding that one dog bed was not enough for her to curl up on, dragging two beds together from opposite sides of the room. Owners Yvonne...
Neil Sperry: Bluestem difficult to remove from lawn
DEAR NEIL: How can I bring this weedy grass under control?. This awful thing is KR bluestem, brought in for the King Ranch almost 100 years ago as a forage grass. It’s still used for grazing, so if you Google it you’ll find references for how farmers can get it to grow better. Meanwhile, we gardeners are pulling our hair out because we can’t pull the weed out. It’s a densely rooted perennial that seeds itself freely.
This gardening tool lets you weed your yard without bending over — grab it while it’s on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re an avid gardener or a lover...
$50 Microwave Shelves—Yes, Really—Hold Books, Heels, and Sunnies at This DIY-Filled Vintage Shop
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. An embroidery studio, an art gallery, a Roberto Cavalli location—these were the past lives of the two-floor space that’s now a burgeoning downtown New York City store called Club Vintage. But it was owner-designer Anna Gray’s turn to make the place feel like her own—along with the homewares and clothing from 46 vintage dealers.
Gardening 101: Spindle
Spindle: Euonymus (alatus and europaeus) Amid the decadent colors of fall, spindle, or spindle tree, adds another dimension. With retina-confusing orange berries popping out of hot pink cases, they are fantastically psychedelic. The foliage can be just as arresting, giving the Asian natives (Euonymus alatus) the common name ‘burning bush’, although the Europeans (Euonymus europaeus) deliver on leaf color as well. In a garden that is relaxed enough to tolerate certain prized specimens that sing for only one season, spindle is a must.
Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review
Welcome to T3's Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review. I've slept on this mattress for over a month now and this is my considered take. Will this be the best mattress for you? Well, I'm guessing it very well could be, but let's dig in to the details as while the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress has led me to sleep much better than on my old mattress, there's a few things I think any prospective buyer should be aware of.
