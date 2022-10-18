Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
German chancellor orders extension of three remaining nuclear plants
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country to prepare to extend the life of its three remaining nuclear power plants through April 15, 2023, overriding his energy minister, Robert Habeck, as Berlin scrambles to avert an energy crisis this winter.
Macron’s government decides to pass budget without vote
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government said Wednesday it would use a special constitutional power to force the bill for next year’s budget through the National Assembly without a vote. Opposition lawmakers could call a no-confidence vote to protest the move, which some have denounced...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Slate
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said. The US government has confirmed that Russian attacks have employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby, who said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones...
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
Washington Examiner
Environmentalists are living in a clown world
Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dangers posed by fracking and oil drilling
We write as environmental and social scientists in response to the extraordinary claims by the climate minister, Graham Stuart, that fracking and oil drilling are “good for the environment” and the economy (12 October). The reality is quite different. First, Mr Stuart’s claim about the supposed lower carbon intensity of UK oil and gas extraction pales into insignificance compared with the carbon implications of adding to overall extraction of fossil fuels, and flies in the face of the warning by the International Energy Agency that no new oil, gas or coal development can take place if the world is to reach net zero by 2050.
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
‘Buckle up’: US backers of Just Stop Oil vow more Van Gogh-style protests
The US funders of a climate activist group that poured tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London have vowed similar attention-grabbing stunts will take place in various countries in the weeks ahead. On Friday, two young activists from the Just Stop Oil group entered...
White House press secretary grilled on administration's efforts to 'end fossil fuel'
Fox News' Peter Doocy asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre how Biden expects oil companies to lower prices when his policies have tried to undermine them.
New leader takes over at top progressive immigration advocacy organization
Public affairs strategist Vanessa Cárdenas is set to take over the helm of America’s Voice, a leading immigration advocacy organization, replacing the organization’s founder, Frank Sharry. Cárdenas, who has served as acting deputy director of the organization since Sharry announced his retirement in September, will take over...
eenews.net
Delayed methane rule rams into rising gasoline prices
The Biden administration has delayed releasing its proposed rule to reduce methane at oil and gas wells for weeks now. It comes as the president faces criticism for stepping up climate regulations on American energy companies even as he presses foreign suppliers to increase oil production. The timing of EPA’s...
Wednesday briefing: Just Stop Oil fuels up for a long fight
In today’s newsletter: They’re climbing bridges, clogging traffic and vandalising a Van Gogh. But are protesters on the right road to a climate revolution – and how far will the government go to stop them?
