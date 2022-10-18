Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Blacksmith at Carolina Renaissance Festival
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.– Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! The Carolina Renaissance Festival is an outdoor medieval amusement park, it comes with a 16 stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, and more!. Carolina Renaissance Festival is in town now through November, 20th. In this...
wccbcharlotte.com
Harris Teeter Celebrates Charlotte, N.C. Fuel Center Opening With $0.40 Per Gallon Fuel Discount
MATTHEWS, NC (News Releases) – Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Steele Creek Fuel Center in Charlotte, N.C. as the company celebrates its grand opening Oct. 21 – Oct. 23 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion. The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03...
wccbcharlotte.com
2nd Annual Bradley And Nikki Bozeman Foundation Halloween Event
CHARLOTTE, NC — Come join your favorite Panthers players for a night full of fun and fright! Join the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation on Monday, October 24th at Fahrenheit. Special guests include Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Baker Mayfield, and many more of your favorite Carolina Panthers!. While at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Your Gym Clothes Could Be Toxic
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Gym-goers may be shocked to learn that some of their favorite workout wear could contain toxic chemicals. A new report found that those chemicals could lead to serious health issues. According to the Center for Environmental Health, some of the clothing items contain more than 20 times the safe limit of BPA.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Donnie!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Donnie. Donnie is 3 years old and 40 pounds. He loves car rides and is good with kids!. If you are interested in adopting Donnie or any of the other...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gary Brode
Gary Brode is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than a decade of anchoring and reporting experience. Gary co-anchors WCCB NEWS @ TEN and reports on top stories in Charlotte. Gary joins the WCCB Charlotte team after working as an anchor and reporter in Denver, where he was live on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
wccbcharlotte.com
Celtic Music Weekend Happening This Saturday And Sunday At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Celtic Music Weekend is happening this weekend at the Carolina Renaissance festival! Special guest musicians Magnus & Maggie join Festival minstrels to present a bevy of your favorite Celtic music! Don’t miss CRAIC and The Reelin Rogues! Win tickets for a return visit and much more!
wccbcharlotte.com
Samaritans Feet Delivers Donated Shoes and Supplies To Hurricane Ian Survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Samaritans Feet is answering the call for help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwest Florida. On Tuesday, the relief organization distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes in Fort Myers, Florida, one of the hardest hit areas. The shoes are part of Samaritan’s Feet global goal...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ebay Bans Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes On Site
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Ebay has announced that is has banned Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes from its site. The company says the costumes violate its policy on violence and violent criminals. Items that have been posted on Ebay include and orange jumpsuit, a mask and glasses that look like the ones worn by Dahmer.
wccbcharlotte.com
Freeze Warnings Expand For Most of the Region Tonight
Temps fell below freezing across the mountains and northern foothills Tuesday morning – officially ending the growing season across the high country. The low pressure system over the Great Lakes will continue to transport freezing temperatures across the region. This will keep temperatures well below average today with highs struggling to break out of the 50s this afternoon and for some across the high country temps won’t get out of the 30s today.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize
SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cold Blast Will Send Temps Near Freezing
Freeze Warning until noon for the Mountains and Northern Foothills. Freeze Warning 2am – 9am Wednesday for the rest of the foothills and Piedmont. Frost Advisory 3am – 9am for Lancaster and Chesterfield Co. Temps will struggle to get out of the 50s today. A few flurries for...
wccbcharlotte.com
School Staff Report Sewage Overflow Near Eastway Middle School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A blockage of wipes and paper towels is being blamed for a sewage leak in East Charlotte. According to a release by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, staff discovered the wastewater overflow near Eastway Middle School on Norland Road. CMS says an estimated 4,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary...
wccbcharlotte.com
Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Maurer
Rachael Maurer joined the ensemble of WCCB News Rising in October 2022. She anchors weekday mornings with Lauren McDonald, Lawrence Gilligan. Prior to joining WCCB, Rachael worked as an evening Anchor at FOX34 in Lubbock, Texas. Rachael was born and raised just north of Los Angeles, where she landed her...
wccbcharlotte.com
Monroe and Charlotte First Responders Pull Worker from Collapsed Trench
The Monroe Fire Chief told reporters that the man was buried up to his waist in dirt and rocks. Fire crews from Monroe and Charlotte Fire Department’s Collapse Team stabilized the pit, and freed the injured man. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The NC Department of Labor told WCCB that they are aware of the incident from media reports and are looking into it.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements For Disabled Veteran Killed In House Fire
CHARLOTTE, NC — A disabled veteran that was killed on October 10th in a house fire will be laid to rest on October 19th. The funeral will be held at the Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM, followed by the home going service at 12PM.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS Transportation Not Commenting On Bus Driver Assaulted With Bleach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is talking about bus safety, but they’re not talking about a recent incident on a school bus where a driver had bleach thrown in her face. On Tuesday, A 72-year-old CMS bus driver was the victim of an assault when...
Comments / 0