Charlotte, NC

Do My Job: Blacksmith at Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.– Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! The Carolina Renaissance Festival is an outdoor medieval amusement park, it comes with a 16 stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, and more!. Carolina Renaissance Festival is in town now through November, 20th. In this...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
2nd Annual Bradley And Nikki Bozeman Foundation Halloween Event

CHARLOTTE, NC — Come join your favorite Panthers players for a night full of fun and fright! Join the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation on Monday, October 24th at Fahrenheit. Special guests include Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Baker Mayfield, and many more of your favorite Carolina Panthers!. While at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Your Gym Clothes Could Be Toxic

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Gym-goers may be shocked to learn that some of their favorite workout wear could contain toxic chemicals. A new report found that those chemicals could lead to serious health issues. According to the Center for Environmental Health, some of the clothing items contain more than 20 times the safe limit of BPA.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Donnie!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Donnie. Donnie is 3 years old and 40 pounds. He loves car rides and is good with kids!. If you are interested in adopting Donnie or any of the other...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gary Brode

Gary Brode is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than a decade of anchoring and reporting experience. Gary co-anchors WCCB NEWS @ TEN and reports on top stories in Charlotte. Gary joins the WCCB Charlotte team after working as an anchor and reporter in Denver, where he was live on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Ebay Bans Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes On Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Ebay has announced that is has banned Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes from its site. The company says the costumes violate its policy on violence and violent criminals. Items that have been posted on Ebay include and orange jumpsuit, a mask and glasses that look like the ones worn by Dahmer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Freeze Warnings Expand For Most of the Region Tonight

Temps fell below freezing across the mountains and northern foothills Tuesday morning – officially ending the growing season across the high country. The low pressure system over the Great Lakes will continue to transport freezing temperatures across the region. This will keep temperatures well below average today with highs struggling to break out of the 50s this afternoon and for some across the high country temps won’t get out of the 30s today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Cold Blast Will Send Temps Near Freezing

Freeze Warning until noon for the Mountains and Northern Foothills. Freeze Warning 2am – 9am Wednesday for the rest of the foothills and Piedmont. Frost Advisory 3am – 9am for Lancaster and Chesterfield Co. Temps will struggle to get out of the 50s today. A few flurries for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
School Staff Report Sewage Overflow Near Eastway Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A blockage of wipes and paper towels is being blamed for a sewage leak in East Charlotte. According to a release by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, staff discovered the wastewater overflow near Eastway Middle School on Norland Road. CMS says an estimated 4,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Rachael Maurer

Rachael Maurer joined the ensemble of WCCB News Rising in October 2022. She anchors weekday mornings with Lauren McDonald, Lawrence Gilligan. Prior to joining WCCB, Rachael worked as an evening Anchor at FOX34 in Lubbock, Texas. Rachael was born and raised just north of Los Angeles, where she landed her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Monroe and Charlotte First Responders Pull Worker from Collapsed Trench

The Monroe Fire Chief told reporters that the man was buried up to his waist in dirt and rocks. Fire crews from Monroe and Charlotte Fire Department’s Collapse Team stabilized the pit, and freed the injured man. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The NC Department of Labor told WCCB that they are aware of the incident from media reports and are looking into it.
MONROE, NC
Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Funeral Arrangements For Disabled Veteran Killed In House Fire

CHARLOTTE, NC — A disabled veteran that was killed on October 10th in a house fire will be laid to rest on October 19th. The funeral will be held at the Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM, followed by the home going service at 12PM.
CHARLOTTE, NC

