wdiy.org
‘Real Doctors Against Oz’ Speak Out Against GOP Senate Candidate
Lt. Governor John Fetterman is getting help on the campaign trail from people in the same profession as his opponent. They call themselves Real Doctors Against Oz. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/19/22)
In PA County Jails, People with Mental Illness Are Routinely Met with Pepper Spray and Stun Guns
In county jails across Pennsylvania, people living with mental illness are routinely pepper-sprayed, restrained and shocked with stun guns. WITF’s Brett Sholtis spent 10 months looking into the issue and found corrections officers are using physical force on people who may be unable to follow orders due to a mental health condition.
Latest PA Voter Registration Numbers Show Signs of What Could Happen in November
As Election Day draws nearer, Pennsylvania’s latest voter registration numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters of both major parties is about equal. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. (Original air-date: 10/18/22)
Lehigh County No Longer Under Drought Watch, Northampton County Still Asked to Conserve Water | WDIY Local News
Half of the Lehigh Valley is no longer under a drought watch, according to state officials. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that Pennsylvania’s drought watch has been lifted in 16 counties statewide, including Lehigh County. According to a release, the drought...
