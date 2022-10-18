ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

Previewing the 31st Annual Philadelphia Film Festival with Andrew Greenblatt and Michael Lerman

Charles James previews the 31st Annual Philadelphia Film Festival, taking place October 19-30. He talks with Philadelphia Film Society CEO and Executive Director Andrew Greenblatt along with Artistic Director and Senior Director of Programming Michael Lerman about the 130 feature-length films this year and the return to full in-person theater attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
wdiy.org

‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work. As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem

A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior

Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Cantelmi’s: A century in retail hardware

Successfully serving the public in a retail business for three generations is quite an accomplishment. Consider Cantelmi’s Hardware Store-an institution that has consistently served Bethlehem’s South Side community for the past 100 years. This family’s success story began in South Bethlehem, still an independent borough when 46-year-old Italian...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
knightcrier.org

Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals

HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
HATFIELD, PA
VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy