Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
wdiy.org
Previewing the 31st Annual Philadelphia Film Festival with Andrew Greenblatt and Michael Lerman
Charles James previews the 31st Annual Philadelphia Film Festival, taking place October 19-30. He talks with Philadelphia Film Society CEO and Executive Director Andrew Greenblatt along with Artistic Director and Senior Director of Programming Michael Lerman about the 130 feature-length films this year and the return to full in-person theater attendance.
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
wdiy.org
‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT
Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work. As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.
Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem
A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior
Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
lvpnews.com
Cantelmi’s: A century in retail hardware
Successfully serving the public in a retail business for three generations is quite an accomplishment. Consider Cantelmi’s Hardware Store-an institution that has consistently served Bethlehem’s South Side community for the past 100 years. This family’s success story began in South Bethlehem, still an independent borough when 46-year-old Italian...
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"
Creepy housePhoto by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash. Hauntworld Magazine is "the world's largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions." So, when they tell you something's scary, you'd best believe it.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
knightcrier.org
Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals
HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
In Addition to Their Popular Drinks, You Can Now Buy Burgers, Fries at this Bucks County Cafe
A popular cafe in Bucks County just announced that they will be offering a variety of new food items to their faithful customers. Pretty Bird Coffee, located at 7 South Main Street in Yardley, has just announced a new joint food stop to be added to their cafe: Pretty Bird Smash Burgers.
Step back in time at the Shelter House in Emmaus, Pa.
Dating back to 1734, the house now serves as a tool to teach younger generations about life during colonial times.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
