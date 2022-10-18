Read full article on original website
Related
3 vie for longtime GOP seat in Dem-heavy district
Voters in Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey will have three choices on the ballot when they vote for their next state senator in the Nov. 8 general election. One familiar name will not be on the ballot — that of Sen. Ernie Lopez, the 10-year incumbent Republican who opted against seeking re-election. Republican State Rep. Steve Smyk, Democrat Russ Huxtable ... Read More
WMDT.com
Elizabeth W. Murphey School celebrating 100 year anniversary!
47ABC – Since 1922 the Elizabeth W. Murphey School in Delaware has been changing the lives of children in need. And today they keep that mission alive 100 years later. This Saturday, October 22nd they will be celebrating the milestone. Michael Kopp, executive director of the Elizabeth W. Murphey School joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us about it.
Comments / 0