ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
tripsavvy.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights

Hong Kong's tourism board has announced that it has 500,000 free air tickets it's planning to give away—but only when the territory's government lifts its COVID-19 restrictions. The tickets, worth more than $254 million, were bought at the height of the pandemic in support of Hong Kong airlines and are set to be distributed sometime next year.
KTVZ

Tech earnings are coming and they probably won’t be pretty

After months of layoffs, hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures, big tech companies are set to provide the most detailed look yet at just how bad things have gotten for their businesses amid fears of a looming recession. Snapchat’s parent company, which tanked much of the tech sector in May...
msn.com

Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app

Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination. In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.
The Independent

Uber to play in-car ads during journeys

Uber has announced that it will start playing ads to riders during journeys as a way to increase revenue.The company claimed it was “an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process”, adding that “Journey Ads place relevant brand content and offers in front of purchase-minded audiences as they transact throughout their journey – while waiting for their driver and during their trip.”As well as Uber rides, ads will also appear on Uber Eats. These include sponsored listings and emails, ads on the homepage, post-checkout ads, and ads in the menu.“Cars will become our next...
KTVZ

Liz Truss Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Liz Truss, prime minister of the United Kingdom. Mother: Priscilla (Grasby) Truss, nurse and teacher. Marriage: Hugh O’Leary (2000-present) Education: Merton College, University of Oxford, B.A., 1993-1996. Other Facts. Youngest female cabinet minister in UK history. Appointed the most ethnically diverse...
BoardingArea

Up to $1,000 Fee to Take These Rental Cars Out of State?

The rates for rental vehicles may have seemed so usurious over the past three years — primarily due to the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of critical components for vehicles, which have resulted in pent up demand for travel — that any way to save money on renting vehicles may be tempting…
FLORIDA STATE
Andre Oentoro

Save Your Instagram Stories - Try Amazing Methods

Since everyone uses Instagram so avidly these days, it doesn't need an introduction. Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. But don't panic—you'll learn how to save Instagram stories without difficulty in this blog post, so there's no need to worry.
getnews.info

Details of Indian Visa for Business and Medical Visits

The India Business Visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities while in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travellers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel. Most applications are processed within 4 days, however, in some cases, visa processing may take a few days longer. Once approved, its validity is one year.
The Verge

Uber wants to annoy riders with its own version of taxi TV

Forget your peaceful Uber ride — the ride-hailing service just announced it’s testing in-car tablets dedicated to displaying ads during your trip. The company’s, thankfully, not rolling out the program widely yet; it’s only piloting it in San Francisco and Los Angeles to start. So far,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy