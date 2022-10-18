ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Mary Duncan

Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
intheknow.com

Toddler has hilarious reaction when her mom speaks through her bedroom Ring camera

This toddler had the best reaction after her mom scolded her through the Ring camera monitor in her room, and the footage has viewers cracking up all over TikTok. I traumatized my daughter with her ring camera 👀☠️ #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #naptime #kidsoftiktok #ringcamera #ringcameracapture #ringcameracaptures #funnyvideos #funnykidsoftiktok #funnykids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy