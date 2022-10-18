Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released New Photos To Humiliate Royal Family: Royal Biographer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a message to the royal family that they were back on course to build their brand, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos two days after Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the new fab four, featuring King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower believed that the move aimed to humiliate the royal family.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Royal family concerned over Meghan Markle's new Archetypes Podcast
Royal expert Neil Sean claims that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was in fear to be alone with Meghan Markle during the Queen's death and mourning period out of concern that whatever she said might end up being leaked. This was a valid concern and one of the few times there should be a bit of alarm. Meghan and Prince Harry opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and shared some stunning things about the Windsors and Harry has a memoir that is yet to be published and who knows what is in it.
International Business Times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Losing Their Global Appeal,' TV Host Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost popularity since leaving the royal family, a British TV host has claimed. Nana Akua hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their upcoming projects, a memoir and a rumored Netflix docuseries, on her GB News show Sunday. Page Six recently...
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’
Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
In Style
Drama Surrounding “The Crown” Will Reportedly Postpone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary Until 2023
Just months after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may not be released until 2023 due to unknown delays, it seems the royal's Netflix documentary, which is set to document his and Meghan Markle’s life, may get pushed back, too — but for a reason entirely out of Harry’s control.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Spend $31K Per Year for Archie and Lilibet’s Education in the Future
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not leaving any stone unturned to bring up their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the best way possible. Despite their separation from the royal family, the Sussexes are ensuring all the luxuries for their children. Their $14 million lavish house in Montecito is proof of the same. It is now revealed that the couple is searching for a grand school for their two children. Lilibet is quite young but Archie is excepted to start his school soon as he will be turning four in May next year.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0