WMDT.com
Movies on the River double feature this Friday
SALISBURY, Md. – This Friday, Salisbury will host its Movies on the Riverwalk double feature. Starting at 7 p.m. you can make your way to the Riverwalk Amphitheatre to catch The Addams Family 2 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This will be the last of this year’s Movies on the River, so you don’t want to miss out.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department to celebrate 150th anniversary
SALISBURY, Md. – This Saturday, the Salisbury Fire Department will celebrate their 150th anniversary. A handful of events will be going on starting with a parade in Downtown Salisbury at 10 a.m. Later on, there will be firehouse tours, live demonstrations, and even a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog. They will have much more going on all day and it is free and fun for all ages.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
WBOC
Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
The Dispatch
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
Ocean City Today
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Salisbury and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Salisbury and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan lays out priorities for next term
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Mayor Rick Meehan is preparing for his next term is office as he runs for reelection unopposed. In an interview with 47 ABC on Wednesday, the Mayor laid out his priorities. Public Safety. “Number one is public safety. We face new challenges every year with...
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
WMDT.com
Carol Proctor throws hat in the ring for Ocean City Council election
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A political newcomer is throwing her hat in the ring to be elected to Ocean City Council. Carol Proctor has worked in real estate and banking for the last 25 years. But, she says she’s ready to tackle the challenges and needs of Ocean City.
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Trey Campbell, local artist turned producer
DELMARVA – Trey Campbell, Crisfield native turned reggae artist made it big, and now that he’s essentially retired from performing, he’s back on the Eastern shore hoping to give other artists a chance to achieve the same, if not even more success. It’s been seven years since...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Oyster House is the new pearl on Second Street
Lewes Oyster House founders Tom Little and Sean Corea have been hard at work transforming a portion of the Walsh Building into a beautiful restaurant and are ready to treat those who’ve been eagerly anticipating its opening. Located on Second Street in downtown Lewes, the restaurant will open its...
