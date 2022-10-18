The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public open house on Oct. 19 in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT EV network.

