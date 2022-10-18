Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Benson Highway exit ramp to Park Avenue. The officials reported that a motor vehicle and a bicycle were involved in the crash.
KOLD-TV
DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Fire damages former radio station building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20. The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10. The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benson (Benson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday in Benson. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 10.
Single-vehicle wreck slows Nogales Highway traffic Tuesday
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, southbound Nogales Highway was restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.
KOLD-TV
Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista girl found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police have found a missing child after they asked for the public’s help finding her. Authorities said the six-year-old was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for man missing from Bisbee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Bisbee last weekend. Authorities say 77-year-old Albert Hopper was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He hadn’t been seen since Saturday, Oct. 15 at his home neat Sims Road and Compton Avenue.
KOLD-TV
South-side apartment complex damaged by fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters were at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18 after a fire broke out there. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire took place at Aspen Grove Apartments, located in the 1500 block of South Woodland Avenue, close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
Bicyclist hit near E. Benson Highway and S. Park Ave. leads to exit-ramp closure
The Tucson Police Department is looking into an accident where a bicyclist was hit near East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue.
KOLD-TV
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
KOLD-TV
More EV charging stations on the way; ADOT open house set for Wednesday evening
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is getting millions of dollars in federal money to install charging stations along Interstates 10 and 19, including locations in Tucson. Arizona was one of the first states to receive federal money for this electric infrastructure plan. The state will get $76.5 million over the next five years. Arizona has already received $11 million and another $16 million will come this month.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney speaks on why accused UA shooter wasn’t charged for crime of threats and intimidation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s new developments in the University of Arizona campus shooting, where former graduate student Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner. In a statement, University President Robert Robbins said the University Police Department tried to get Dervish charged two...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Hosts Meeting in Tucson About Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public open house on Oct. 19 in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT EV network.
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction
Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He told KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Agents find fentanyl during vehicle stop at I-19 checkpoint
Agents found 17 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle inspection on the I-19 checkpoint, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
