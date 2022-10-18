Read full article on original website
KU names new vice provost for diversity following plagiarism scandal
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the previous vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging at the University of Kansas was fired for plagiarism, a familiar face has now been chosen to take the helm. The University of Kansas says that after a rigorous national search, it has named Nicole...
KU granted $10 million to promote leadership, well-being among educators
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been granted $10 million to promote equity leadership and well-being among educators in underserved communities. The University of Kansas says the SWIFT Education Center - part of the Life Span Institute - has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to promote equity leadership and educator well-being among education leaders in Black, Hispanic and Native communities.
Washburn Tech opened its doors to recruit students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech opened its doors Wednesday morning, October 19, to recruit some high school students to join the technical college. For the first time in three years, Washburn Tech invited several students from various high schools, GED programs, and ESL [English as a second language] students who are interested in the technical trade. Each student got a chance to see the hands-on training opportunities that Washburn is offering students to prepare them for a career.
Good Kid - Thomas Schmidt
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Senior Thomas Schmidt is our featured Good Kid. He was recently honored for his contributions and achievements by the the Topeka Public School Board.
Parade celebrates veteran’s 104th birthday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parade hosted by the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA) at the Topeka VA Community Living Center celebrated veteran Fanny Hand’s 104th birthday. The parade included classic cars, motorcycles, law enforcement and rodeo riders. Fanny Hand is an Army veteran who enlisted in 1945...
Kansas WWII veterans head to D.C. on Wamego Honor Flight
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two veterans of World War II who are nearly 100 years old are in Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments with the Wamego High School Honor Flight. Wamego High School says that the Wamego Honor Flight, which took off from the Kansas City airport on...
Indie, the Topeka Zoo’s black bear, has passed away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has announced the passing of its black bear Indie. According to the Zoo’s announcement on Thursday, Indie did not eat much on Sunday, but the Zoo said that was not unusual during this time of year. However, on Monday Indie was not improving and by Tuesday morning, Indie suffered a seizure.
Author talk, silent movies highlight week of events at TSCPL
New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovation plans for the historic Docking State Office Building in downtown Topeka are progressing. It will be lowered to three floors, while keeping the existing foundation. The state Secretary of Administration, DeAngela Burns-Wallace said, ”The one thing about Docking, as we know, it has sat for...
Blood emergency declared for Greater KC area for fourth time in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center has announced the fourth blood emergency in a single year for the Greater Kansas City area. The Community Blood Center in Kansas City says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, it announced yet another blood emergency. This is the second blood emergency in 75 days and the fourth in 2022 as the region’s supply once again reaches a 1-2 day reserve.
Online auction opens for Helping Hands’ annual fundraiser Bone Appétit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The online auction has opened for Helping Hands Humane Society’s annual fundraiser Bone Appétit. Helping Hands Humane Society says Bone Appétit 2022 will be held at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta on Saturday, Oct. 22. It said event check-in will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6, followed by award presentations, a shelter update and live auction. Indigo Jazz from Kansas City will also perform a set.
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away. The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30...
USD-437 parents upset over collection letters for unknown bills
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD-437 is facing questions from several parents who say they received collections letters claiming they owed money, most say they weren’t aware about. “I’m like I’m going to fight this and I’m just going to keep talking and I’m going to keep showing my proof and my paper work I’ve got it here. I’ve printed it they can’t take it away from me,” says USD-437 parent, Melissa Wescott.
Study finds Kansas City saw highest jump in homicide cases in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study found that Kansas City saw the highest jump in homicide cases out of the largest cities in the nation in 2022. With homicide rates having spiked by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the largest cities in the nation in the past quarter, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates.
Topeka to welcome very familiar faces as new Public Works, Utilities directors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed two very familiar faces as its new Public Works and Utilities directors. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Oct. 17, that it has named two internal candidates as the Public Works and Utilities directors - two crucial leadership positions within the City government.
A beer to honor Buck O’Neil? Yeah!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Boulevard Brewing Company and Vine Street Brewing Company have stepped up to the plate to honor an iconic Kansas City sports figure. The two companies joined forces to launch the Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, according to a release.
Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.
Rebuilt McDonald’s opens for business in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business. A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years. With modernized furnishings and a much larger...
Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA
