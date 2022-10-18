ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

People have more time to get refund for recalled Peloton treadmill

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you have the Peloton treadmill that was recalled in 2021 you still have time to get a full refund.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced that people would have another year to get a refund. They now have until November 6, 2023 to participate in the recall.

The refund is part of a recall involving Peloton’s Tread+ treadmill. The treadmill was recalled after the death of a 6-year-old child and dozens of reported injuries.

According to a press release, the 6-year-old died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. On Tuesday, the CPSC said in addition to the reported death, Peloton has received 335 incident reports, including 87 reports of injuries to consumers.

Anyone with the recalled treadmill should stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or have the treadmill moved to another room in the house. Peloton is also working on a rear guard to address the issue at the back of the treadmill.

People can contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends or online at www.onepeloton.com .

