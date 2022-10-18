ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boomer thinks Yankees starting Nestor Cortes on short rest in Game 5 is a 'panic move'

By Boomer Gio, Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWSp7_0idThiba00

“The Yankees were supposed to win this in a cakewalk, and now everyone is panicking, and they’re going on short rest,” Boomer said. “Definitely a panic move. They believe Nestor Cortes, on three days’ rest – what’s he going to pitch, 70 pitches at most?”

“He’s a guy who doesn’t strain a lot when he pitches,” Gio replied. “He’s very fluid, and I feel like he can go deep into a game no matter what. Routine is a big deal for pitchers, but I feel like as important as this game is, he’s not going to be thinking about short rest, he’s going to compete his ass off.”

Gio then referenced that Cortes “isn’t going to turn into a pumpkin,” but when he expressed surprise that the Guardians haven’t yet committed to going back to Shane Bieber, Booms noted he has never pitched on three days’ rest.

Neither has Cortes, who as one caller astutely mentioned, is already well over his single-season career high for innings in a season (although he did throw 166 1/3 between the season and winter ball in 2018), and that’s when Boomer doubled down.

“Yeah, it reeks of desperation,” Boomer said flatly.  “There’s all sorts of pressure here in New York.”

But what if the Yankees had played last night and won?

“Wait, he was going to pitch again in the playoffs, so what are you supposed to do?” Gio asked, and this was caller Joe’s reply:

“Short rest and the most he’s ever pitched, that’s what worries me.”

Will the Yankees and Nasty Nestor prove The Booms (and Joe) wrong?

