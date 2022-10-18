VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was knifed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the stabber.

The two men got into an argument at First Avenue and E. 120th Street in East Harlem around 8 a.m. on Oct. 9. It’s unclear what the dispute was about.

During the quarrel, the victim charged at the other man, who quickly whipped out a knife, video shows.

Two men clashed at dawn at First Avenue and E. 120th Street in East Harlem last Sunday, video shows. Photo credit NYPD

The victim was stabbed in the right leg during the broad-daylight melee, police said.

The two men clashed on the corner as bystanders watched on, video shows. The suspected stabber eventually fled the area.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.