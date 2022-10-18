ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was knifed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the stabber.

The two men got into an argument at First Avenue and E. 120th Street in East Harlem around 8 a.m. on Oct. 9. It’s unclear what the dispute was about.

During the quarrel, the victim charged at the other man, who quickly whipped out a knife, video shows.

Two men clashed at dawn at First Avenue and E. 120th Street in East Harlem last Sunday, video shows. Photo credit NYPD

The victim was stabbed in the right leg during the broad-daylight melee, police said.

The two men clashed on the corner as bystanders watched on, video shows. The suspected stabber eventually fled the area.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 15

Dary Caicedo
2d ago

you know the reason why a lot of people in New York slash each other it's because they know that they'll get 10 years for that possession of that gun so you can't get no time for a knife

Reply(2)
5
Kioffa Khan
2d ago

There's absolutely no methods of prevention of the brazen acts of violence, for one people walk around all the time in plain sight with objects that are weapons or considered to be. In most urban neighborhood Discount Stores it's easy to purchase or steal dangerous objects. City Council could start by pushing a bill that such items have serial numbers and registration tags so purchaser will be tracked for use or offense. So now that the criminals manipulated the system for leniency, let's flip it back by tracking objects used to commit crimes, etc knives, scissors, sharp tools, E-bikes, Citi-Bikes, and hoodies !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Senseless argument between strangers sparks stabbing on Manhattan subway train

A senseless argument between strangers on a Manhattan subway train sparked a stabbing, police said Thursday. The clash began when the stabber stood between the victim and a woman the victim was with, sparking an argument on the uptown No. 1 train, cops said. The dispute quickly escalated and the stabbed whipped out a kitchen knife, stabbing the victim in the left leg and lefthand finger. The ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Staten Island slay mystery; mortally wounded gun victim dumped at hospital, cops seek facts of killing

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and detectives tried Thursday to determine where he was shot, police said. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital South in Princes Bay at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The man, 36, was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to what ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
