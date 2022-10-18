ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s all about points for the streaking Patriots

By Andy Hart
 2 days ago

Six weeks of NFL action are in the books and some statistical trends have taken hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (3-3) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.

Pats’ stats analysis: Riding a two-game winning streak, New England continues to rise up the rankings in the most important statistic in football – points. The Patriots are now up to 11th in points scored, tied for 7th in points allowed and 5th in the league in point differential. … Though rookie Bailey Zappe does not currently qualify for the statistical rankings due to his limited attempts in two-plus starts, if he did his 111.4 passer rating would lead the NFL. … Ascending to the lead back role in the last couple weeks, Rhamondre Stevenson is now 7th in the league in rushing while ranking 13th in yards from scrimmage as a key part of the Patriots’ offense. … New England has turned the corner on turnovers in recent weeks, rising up to tie for 13th in turnover differential while ranking 3rd in the NFL with 12 takeaways through six games.

Scoring
Points Scored (NFL rank) 23.5 (t-11th)
Points Allowed 18.8 (t-7th)
Point Differential plus-28 (5th)

Offense
Total Offense 354.7 (13th)
Rush Offense 131.3 (10th)
Pass Offense 223.3 (19th)
Third Down 40.6% (14th)
Red Zone 45.0% (29th)

Defense
Total Defense 337.8 (13th)
Rush Defense 119.0 (17th)
Pass Defense 218.8 (14th)
Third Down 40.7% (20th)
Red Zone 55.6% (17th)

Turnover Differential plus-1 (t-13th)
Giveaways 11 (t-29th)
Takeaways 12 (t-3rd)

Mac Jones
Attempts 97 (32nd)
Completions 64 (31st)
Passing Yards 786 (32nd)
Completion Percentage 66.0 (13th)
Touchdowns 2 (35th)
Interceptions 5 (t-24th)
Rating 76.2 (31st)

Damien Harris
Rushing attempts 57 (t-31st)
Rushing Yards 257 (t-34th)
Avg. 4.5 (26th)
Rush TD 3 (t-9th)
Points/Non-Kicker 18 (t-28th)

Rhamondre Stevenson
Rushing attempts 87 (10th)
Rushing Yards 448 (7th)
Avg. 5.1 (15th)
Rush TD 3 (t-9th)
First Downs 27 (t-14th)
Scrimmage Yds. 534 (13th)

Jakobi Meyers
Receptions 24 (t-44rd)
Rec. Yards 321 (32nd)
Avg. 13.4 (37th)
TD 1 (t-56th)

Nelson Agholor
Receptions 14 (t-114th)
Rec. Yards 225 (t-68th)
Avg. 16.1 (9th)
TD 1 (t-56th)

Jake Bailey
Net Punting Avg. 36.1 (31st)
Gross Punting Avg. 43.8 (30th)
Kickoff Touchbacks 18 (t-15th)

Interceptions
Jack Jones 2 (t-9th)
Jalen Mills 2 (t-9th)
Jonathan Jones 1 (t-25th)
Kyle Dugger 1 (t-25th)

Sacks
Matthew Judon 6 (t-2nd)
Deatrich Wise Jr. 5 (t-11th)

Marcus Jones
Kickoff return Avg. 24.4 (5th)

Nick Folk
Points, kicker 45 (t-10th)

