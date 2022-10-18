It’s all about points for the streaking Patriots

Six weeks of NFL action are in the books and some statistical trends have taken hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (3-3) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.

Pats’ stats analysis: Riding a two-game winning streak, New England continues to rise up the rankings in the most important statistic in football – points. The Patriots are now up to 11th in points scored, tied for 7th in points allowed and 5th in the league in point differential. … Though rookie Bailey Zappe does not currently qualify for the statistical rankings due to his limited attempts in two-plus starts, if he did his 111.4 passer rating would lead the NFL. … Ascending to the lead back role in the last couple weeks, Rhamondre Stevenson is now 7th in the league in rushing while ranking 13th in yards from scrimmage as a key part of the Patriots’ offense. … New England has turned the corner on turnovers in recent weeks, rising up to tie for 13th in turnover differential while ranking 3rd in the NFL with 12 takeaways through six games.

Scoring

Points Scored (NFL rank) 23.5 (t-11th)

Points Allowed 18.8 (t-7th)

Point Differential plus-28 (5th)

Offense

Total Offense 354.7 (13th)

Rush Offense 131.3 (10th)

Pass Offense 223.3 (19th)

Third Down 40.6% (14th)

Red Zone 45.0% (29th)

Defense

Total Defense 337.8 (13th)

Rush Defense 119.0 (17th)

Pass Defense 218.8 (14th)

Third Down 40.7% (20th)

Red Zone 55.6% (17th)

Turnover Differential plus-1 (t-13th)

Giveaways 11 (t-29th)

Takeaways 12 (t-3rd)

Mac Jones

Attempts 97 (32nd)

Completions 64 (31st)

Passing Yards 786 (32nd)

Completion Percentage 66.0 (13th)

Touchdowns 2 (35th)

Interceptions 5 (t-24th)

Rating 76.2 (31st)

Damien Harris

Rushing attempts 57 (t-31st)

Rushing Yards 257 (t-34th)

Avg. 4.5 (26th)

Rush TD 3 (t-9th)

Points/Non-Kicker 18 (t-28th)

Rhamondre Stevenson

Rushing attempts 87 (10th)

Rushing Yards 448 (7th)

Avg. 5.1 (15th)

Rush TD 3 (t-9th)

First Downs 27 (t-14th)

Scrimmage Yds. 534 (13th)

Jakobi Meyers

Receptions 24 (t-44rd)

Rec. Yards 321 (32nd)

Avg. 13.4 (37th)

TD 1 (t-56th)

Nelson Agholor

Receptions 14 (t-114th)

Rec. Yards 225 (t-68th)

Avg. 16.1 (9th)

TD 1 (t-56th)

Jake Bailey

Net Punting Avg. 36.1 (31st)

Gross Punting Avg. 43.8 (30th)

Kickoff Touchbacks 18 (t-15th)

Interceptions

Jack Jones 2 (t-9th)

Jalen Mills 2 (t-9th)

Jonathan Jones 1 (t-25th)

Kyle Dugger 1 (t-25th)

Sacks

Matthew Judon 6 (t-2nd)

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5 (t-11th)

Marcus Jones

Kickoff return Avg. 24.4 (5th)

Nick Folk

Points, kicker 45 (t-10th)

