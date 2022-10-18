BudBlockz Gains 20,000+ community members; Why are Saudi Shiba Inu and Tamadoge members flocking towards it?

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Nearly a Third of Young Investors Say Crypto Presents Top Opportunity To Create Wealth: Bank of America Study
A new study by financial giant Bank of America reveals that young investors are losing confidence in traditional investments. The report, which was conducted by market research firm Escalent on behalf of Bank of America, polled 1,052 high-net-worth respondents across the United States. The respondents were over the age of...
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks in trouble with multiple support breaches!
Shiba Inu investors’ highest speculation is their interest in watching SHIB take the mantle of $1. In the last few weeks, Shiba Inu buyers have been booking profits at a phenomenal rate, especially since large volumes of buyers and sellers are getting more active. Shibarium is the most talked...
cryptonewsz.com
Budblockz presale returns higher than Polygon and Aave
The cryptocurrency market is highly competitive, with thousands of projects vying for the attention of significant market players. To reach the top of the cryptocurrency industry, new projects must have strong use cases, utilities, real-world applications, a vibrant community, dedicated developers, and effective marketing campaigns. Therefore, Budblockz (BLUNT) is taking...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Financial Giant Fidelity Officially Bringing Ethereum (ETH) To Investors With Large Amounts of Capital
Fidelity Investment is offering a new index fund that gives its clients exposure to Ethereum (ETH), the leading smart contract platform by market cap. The financial giant launched the Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund as part of its Fidelity Digital Assets subsidiary, which provides custody and trading services for crypto investments.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC
Buffett-backed digital bank Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in Brazil
Nubank said Wednesday it will launch the token, called Nucoin, in the first half of 2023. Nubank said it would invite 2,000 customers to take part in a forum group for guiding the development of Nucoin. The new token offering comes against a bleak backdrop for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin and...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com supports Flare (FLR) Airdrop for XRP Holders
Crypto.com, the fastest-growing online trading platform, announced on Nov. 2020 that they would support the distribution of Flare (FLR) tokens. After that, the Flare Network community released the token distribution program schedule. As per the updates received from Flare Networks, it will be taking place from 24th October to 6th November 2022.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Huobi Token Are 3 Potentially Profitable Cryptos You Should Hold
As crypto enthusiasts look to profit from their holdings, the new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one potentially profitable crypto with several unique features, capabilities, and offerings. As such, Big Eyes (BIG) could disrupt the cryptocurrency market like Solana (SOL) and Huobi Token (HT). Big Eye (BIG), Solana (SOL),...
cryptonewsz.com
Shardeum raises $18.2 million in Seed Round Funding
Shardeum experienced overwhelming support in its seed funding round. Over 50 investors were invited to participate, and at the end of the day, Shardeum managed to raise $18.2 million. WEMADE was one of the investors to participate in the seed funding round. The strategic investment done by Wemade is crucial, especially because it is looking to have a synergistic effect through this partnership for its blockchain mainnet called WEMIX3.0.
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
