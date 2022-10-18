Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
OCTOBER MONTHLY MEETING
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY
(NEWTON) In a local regular monthly meeting coming up tonight :. * the Richland County School Board meets at Richland County High School at 6:00. The meeting is open to the general public.
freedom929.com
SERIES WILL END MONDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension will wrap up the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session four coming up next Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. This session will feature accounting tips and more. While registration is not required, it is recommended. Call the Extension Office today at 618-395-2191.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
freedom929.com
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
freedom929.com
SHOP WITH A COP APPLICATIONS
(NEWTON) Applications for the 2022 Jasper County Law Enforcement “Shop With a Cop” Program are now available at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Newton. It’s for Jasper County children only, those ages 3 to 14. Parents or guardians who would like their children to participate must return all applications to the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 on November 15th.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Meeting Wednesday, 10/19/2022 at 7 AM – We Urge Attendance
The Edgar County Public Health Department Board is holding a meeting Wednesday of this week at 7 AM. There are several agenda items for action, including salaries, base hours, and the effective dates for those items. We submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for numerous records to include minutes and...
Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning
PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Oakland Fire Protection District Appoints New Trustees –
OAKLAND, IL (ECWd) – Last week, the Oakland Fire Protection District held a special meeting to appoint three new trustees, to replace the three trustees who resigned earlier. Having no statutory authority to ask the circuit court to make those appointments, the resigned trustees “un-resigned” long enough to appoint...
Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Aman Morgan first read about an ordinance being considered by the Marshall City Council, he was confused. “I just, I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t see where the benefit is for it, where I’m at.” Morgan is one of hundreds of property owners located just outside of the city […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
freedom929.com
“DAY OF HOPE” THIS SATURDAY
(OLNEY) Everyone’s invited to this Saturday’s “Day of Hope” in Olney. It’s all being held to support Richland County residents in their battle against cancer. The first annual event will be held in the Olney City Park with a survivor lunch at 12:00 noon, followed by kids games from 1:00 to 5:00, food trucks at 1:00, a cornhole tournament at 1:00, a beer garden opening at 1:00, and a cake walk and silent auction at 2:00, not to mention great live entertainment starting at 4:00. All are invited to the 2022 Day of Hope this Saturday in the Olney City Park.
WTHI
City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Fire Department promotes firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department promoted a total of seven firefighters at their monthly meeting. THFD recognized those individuals by promoting three firefighters from private to lieutenant and four lieutenants to the rank of captain. The individuals went through training courses and instructor classes to be placed in the rank.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Thursday, October 20th
Closure of Althoff Drive and intermittent lane closures of Technology Drive are expected to remain in place for a few weeks for a sanitary sewer extension. Local traffic will be allowed to drive around the barricades set up near Willenborg Street to allow access to businesses along Althoff Drive and Network Center Drive.
