freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY
(NEWTON) In a local regular monthly meeting coming up tonight :. * the Richland County School Board meets at Richland County High School at 6:00. The meeting is open to the general public.
freedom929.com
2022 OLNEY SCARECROW CONTEST
(OLNEY) The Olney Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of Olney have announced the winners of the 2022 Scarecrow Competition. First place went to East Street Boutique, with second place going to the Richland County TB & Health Office, and third place to the Richland County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Thanks to all who took time to enter the contest.
freedom929.com
SHOP WITH A COP APPLICATIONS
(NEWTON) Applications for the 2022 Jasper County Law Enforcement “Shop With a Cop” Program are now available at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Newton. It’s for Jasper County children only, those ages 3 to 14. Parents or guardians who would like their children to participate must return all applications to the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 on November 15th.
freedom929.com
SERIES WILL END MONDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension will wrap up the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session four coming up next Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. This session will feature accounting tips and more. While registration is not required, it is recommended. Call the Extension Office today at 618-395-2191.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
freedom929.com
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
freedom929.com
OCTOBER MONTHLY MEETING
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
freedom929.com
NO BURNING OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A gusty southwest wind and dry conditions will continue to give us a heightened fire danger across east central and southeastern Illinois today through tonight and the weekend ahead. Residents should avoid outdoor burning and obey any and all local burn bans. Brush and trash fires, plus improperly discarded cigarettes can all start major fires that can spread quickly with gusty winds. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. Folks are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors at any time until our next significant rainfall.
Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Aman Morgan first read about an ordinance being considered by the Marshall City Council, he was confused. “I just, I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t see where the benefit is for it, where I’m at.” Morgan is one of hundreds of property owners located just outside of the city […]
wamwamfm.com
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Lawrence, Crawford, Effingham, and Clay County during November. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers...
Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning
PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
freedom929.com
SANDRA J. BLOHM
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Sandra J. Blohm, age 83, of Olney, will be held Friday morning, October 21, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Hanna Cemetery, northwest of Noble. The visitation is Thursday evening, October 20, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Sandra J. Blohm of Olney.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
