Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Bucky cupcake mural celebrates UW-Madison’s homecoming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and volunteers at Union South built a cupcake mural of Bucky Badger Thursday to celebrate UW-Madison’s homecoming!. The mural depicts Bucky and is made of 1,200 cupcakes. The Wisconsin Union Communications Director said the process takes a lot of teamwork to complete. “The process...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital

Since first launching the initiative in 2017, "Suck the Muck" has removed 180,000 pounds of algae-making phosphorus and 56,000 tons of sludge from four miles of Dorn, Token, and Six-Mile Creeks that all flow toward Lake Mendota. |. Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Homecoming volunteers will gather to build a cupcake...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team

UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Spooky Halloween fun! And other events you can’t miss this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s going to be warm this weekend and we’ll see peak fall colors... which are just a few of the reasons to get out and enjoy the Madison area. There are plenty of Halloween-themed and non-Halloween events to enjoy this weekend. Destination Madison’s Rob...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ice Castles organizers announce return to Lake Geneva

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter. Organizers for the icy attraction posted on Facebook Tuesday that it would be returning to Wisconsin, as well as four other states across the country. Made entirely of ice, visitors can race down ice slides and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Manny Wilke

Working in pen and felt-tipped marker, Hanneman creates his drawings with rows of miniature flowers, goldfish, and seedlings which are then overlaid with figures and animals. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT. The Maple Tree Supper Club,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Here comes the warmth!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very cool trend the past few days, we’re finally out of the woods! Temperatures will remain a little on the cooler side today, but still warmer than days past with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Skies remain sunny and the wind light out of the west.
MADISON, WI

