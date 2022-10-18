Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Bucky cupcake mural celebrates UW-Madison’s homecoming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and volunteers at Union South built a cupcake mural of Bucky Badger Thursday to celebrate UW-Madison’s homecoming!. The mural depicts Bucky and is made of 1,200 cupcakes. The Wisconsin Union Communications Director said the process takes a lot of teamwork to complete. “The process...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year. The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation. Homeowner Aaron Vokoun...
nbc15.com
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life’s work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman. Wall-to-wall, the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist. His artwork has been widely...
nbc15.com
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
Since first launching the initiative in 2017, "Suck the Muck" has removed 180,000 pounds of algae-making phosphorus and 56,000 tons of sludge from four miles of Dorn, Token, and Six-Mile Creeks that all flow toward Lake Mendota. |. Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Homecoming volunteers will gather to build a cupcake...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team
UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
nbc15.com
Spooky Halloween fun! And other events you can’t miss this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s going to be warm this weekend and we’ll see peak fall colors... which are just a few of the reasons to get out and enjoy the Madison area. There are plenty of Halloween-themed and non-Halloween events to enjoy this weekend. Destination Madison’s Rob...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
nbc15.com
Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
nbc15.com
Ice Castles organizers announce return to Lake Geneva
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter. Organizers for the icy attraction posted on Facebook Tuesday that it would be returning to Wisconsin, as well as four other states across the country. Made entirely of ice, visitors can race down ice slides and...
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
nbc15.com
Manny Wilke
Working in pen and felt-tipped marker, Hanneman creates his drawings with rows of miniature flowers, goldfish, and seedlings which are then overlaid with figures and animals. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT. The Maple Tree Supper Club,...
nbc15.com
Leopold Elementary School celebrates smiles with help from mobile dental clinic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred children at Leopold Elementary School will receive dental care over the span of the next few weeks with help from Access Community Health Centers and their mobile dental clinic, known as the ‘Care-Mobile.’. This program, known as Celebrate Smiles has been in...
nbc15.com
John Tate II takes City of Racine position after rejecting Madison offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Racine revealed Wednesday that John Tate II would serve as the city’s new violence prevention manager, following his decision to withdraw his acceptance of a position with the City of Madison. Tate had been selected last week to serve as the City...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
nbc15.com
Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
nbc15.com
John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor position
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Racine Alderman and former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate II will no longer be taking the City of Madison’s Independent Police Monitor position after he was chosen about a week ago. City of Madison officials confirmed Tate withdrew his acceptance of the...
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
nbc15.com
Here comes the warmth!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very cool trend the past few days, we’re finally out of the woods! Temperatures will remain a little on the cooler side today, but still warmer than days past with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Skies remain sunny and the wind light out of the west.
