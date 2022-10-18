Read full article on original website
Week 8 predictions: Ole Miss gets by LSU, but for Mississippi State, no getting by Alabama off a loss
The schedule is shifting gears for Ole Miss. If the Rebels are going to post magical seasons back to back, they need to win the next two weeks: at LSU then at Texas A&M. Mississippi State is in Tuscaloosa to face Alabama coming off a loss … again. No....
Opposing beat writer Q&A: Nick Kelly, Alabama
Mississippi State hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2007. The 24th-ranked Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) will once again try to change that when they visit the No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more on Alabama, The Dispatch spoke with Nick Kelly, Alabama beat writer...
Goalkeeper Mac Titus steps up in a big way for Mississippi State soccer
STARKVILLE — A debut for any athlete can be nerve-racking, but for someone who’s been waiting nearly two years for the opportunity to play, those nerves quickly go away. However, for Mississippi State goalkeeper Mac Titus, her debut came at an unexpected time: the second minute of play in the Bulldogs’ matchup against South Carolina on Oct. 6.
‘We’re going to make it’: Mississippi State has NCAA tournament in sight in first year under Chris Jans
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries was wrapping up his session at Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday afternoon when teammate Tolu Smith approached him, cellphone out and recording. Smith, jokingly introducing himself as being from “Smith Sports,” began the rapid-fire questioning: best-looking player on the...
Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama
Injuries are common in college football, but usually it's the players who suffer them, not the fans. But one Tennessee supporter went all out to celebrate Saturday's epic win over Alabama. Moments after the Vols knocked off the Tide on the game-winning field goal, fans stormed the field and took ...
Everything Coach Nick Saban said about Mississippi State
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and selected players met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend's home game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday against Tennessee. On the other side of the contest, Mississippi State struggled through a difficult loss at Kentucky. The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama since 2007. State's last win in Tuscaloosa came in 2006.
Mississippi State will try to develop leadership lacking last week as Alabama trip looms
STARKVILLE — We love a good home college football weekend in these parts, and we’ve had a few already this season. But at least four times a year you’re going to play Southeastern Conference games on the road, and the last two have been ugly for Mississippi State.
Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU
The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
Mississippi State freshman walk-on offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18
Mississippi State has announced the death of freshman football player Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon. Westmoreland, 18, graduated from Tupelo High School and was a freshman walk-on offensive lineman and an industrial technology major. A university news release provided statements from MSU president Mark Keenum, athletics director John Cohen and...
SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away. Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
Tuesday Replay: Revisiting Mississippi State’s lone touchdown drive against Kentucky
Mississippi State needed more drives like its third-quarter touchdown possession Saturday at Kentucky. The Bulldogs drove 75 yards in eight plays to take a 10-6 lead over the Wildcats, scoring on a clutch fourth-and goal play. The rest of the game wasn’t so simple. What coach Mike Leach termed...
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Mississippi State women’s golf places third in The Ally
WEST POINT — Mississippi experiences quite a mild winter compared to many other parts of the country. However, winter very much came early on Tuesday morning, the final day of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club. Temperatures at the start of the third and final round hovered around...
Prep capsules: Starkville travels to Oxford in crucial district game
Starkville needed a win last Friday against Murrah as it rode a three-game losing streak into the game. The Yellow Jackets got that win they so desperately needed, a 49-13 trouncing of the Mustangs at home. This Friday begins the first of two straight road games for Starkville, and it...
Game of the week: Columbus and Saltillo battle it out in big district game
Columbus started its 2022 season just about the exact opposite of how any football program would want to, an 0-4 start with just six total points scored. The Falcons, riding an inexperienced lineup and a critical injury to their starting quarterback, saw little to no success early on, and teams pounced on them.
Diabetes walk to honor late Dispatch sports editor
Though his time in Columbus was a short one, Tom Rysinski made an impact on the community through his passionate storytelling of sports and his advocacy with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. When Irena McClain, secretary of DFM, began helping plan this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes in Columbus, she...
MSU home to first Blue Star Memorial on a college campus in the state
STARKVILLE — Nine flags whipped in the wind and the sun beat down on the large crowd gathered in front of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans on the north side of the Mississippi State University campus. Director of Veteran and Military Affairs at...
MUW roundup: Women’s soccer wins at Warren Wilson; men draw
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Mississippi University for Women soccer teams traveled to Warren Wilson College for a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Saturday morning. With the unique contest of the Owls versus the Owls, it was the MUW men forging a 1-1 tie and its women taking a 3-1 win.
