When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

10 DAYS AGO