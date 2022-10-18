ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu

Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
TheStreet

Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
CNBC

From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America

When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
msn.com

Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
CBS News

Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru

Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
TheStreet

Burger King's New Burgers Double Down on Decadence

Fast food generally counts as a guilty pleasure. Nobody eats a a Big Mac or a Whopper and thinks, "that was a good, healthy choice that I'm very proud of." In fact, news outlets have often used the Big Mac as the standard of how we measure unhealthy choices. It...
TheStreet

KFC Sets Its Sights on Chicken and Dating

While the connection may not be immediately obvious, fast food and swiping-style dating apps actually have a lot in common. Both bring people together and offer instant gratification. The idea of finding love through food has, more than once, been picked up by various dating platforms. Last Valentine's Day, burger...
KENTUCKY STATE
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Burger King, Taco Bell, and IHOP

Truff, the company that makes hot sauce flavored with truffles, is on a roll at chain restaurants, currently landing a place atop Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. Burger King also has a new spicy item: The Ghost Pepper Whopper, all dressed up in Halloween colors. Krispy Kreme also has some...
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy