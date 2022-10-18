Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu
Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla
Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
TODAY.com
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
CNBC
From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America
When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
Chick-Fil-A Employee Shares Restaurant’s Controversial Lemonade Recipe
Most people have a lot of phobias about eating out, some due to their personal experience, while others’ decisions are impacted by random stories making waves around. That being said, food brands should try and stay true to their recipe and maintain a standard people can always vouch for.
Popeyes Customer Goes Viral – Returns Wing that’s ‘Too Small’
Video of a Popeyes Chicken customer settling an issue at the drive-thru in a most unique way has taken the Internet by storm. The issue isn't the level of service he received. The issue isn't the time he had to wait in line for his order to be processed and served. The issue is with the size of his chicken wing.
msn.com
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
CBS News
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Burger King's New Burgers Double Down on Decadence
Fast food generally counts as a guilty pleasure. Nobody eats a a Big Mac or a Whopper and thinks, "that was a good, healthy choice that I'm very proud of." In fact, news outlets have often used the Big Mac as the standard of how we measure unhealthy choices. It...
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups – see a sneak peek before they hit stores
AS Starbucks gears up for the holidays with the release of fall menus and special deals, the company has shared a preview of its new gifts. The massive coffee chain has revealed its new holiday cups, tumblers, and ornaments that will be available this upcoming holiday season. Additionally, Starbucks is...
KFC Sets Its Sights on Chicken and Dating
While the connection may not be immediately obvious, fast food and swiping-style dating apps actually have a lot in common. Both bring people together and offer instant gratification. The idea of finding love through food has, more than once, been picked up by various dating platforms. Last Valentine's Day, burger...
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Burger King, Taco Bell, and IHOP
Truff, the company that makes hot sauce flavored with truffles, is on a roll at chain restaurants, currently landing a place atop Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. Burger King also has a new spicy item: The Ghost Pepper Whopper, all dressed up in Halloween colors. Krispy Kreme also has some...
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
