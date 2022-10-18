Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Several Virginia first years have the potential to be 'special'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Throughout the year the Virginia football first years have been pushing up the depth chart. First, offensive tackle McKale Boley was the first true freshman tackle to start in a season opener since D’Brickashaw Ferguson did so in 2002. "He's more physically mature than some freshmen that...
Game thread: Virginia at Georgia Tech
Virginia football is in Atlanta on Thursday night, hoping to record its first ACC win, when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is our live game day blog, where we will update with the latest scores and plays from the match up. How to watch/listen/stream. Kickoff: Thursday, 7:30...
Experience abounds as Virginia looks to contend again in ACC
Experience has made high expectations return for Virginia. The Cavaliers, a team in transition last season, have all five starters back and have added some complementary pieces. A 10-day trip to Italy helped the new additions build chemistry with the veterans, and gave coach Tony Bennett a seasoned team in his 14th season. Virginia is ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25. “Last year was a year of maybe not to what our standards usually have been, but we played a lot of big-time games, won some great games, got some postseason experience, so that was good,” Bennett said. “And then going to Italy was good for all these guys.” Virginia, the 2019 national champion, hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since. The 2020 team was trending upward when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the postseason. The Cavaliers were eliminated by Ohio in the first round in 2021 and missed the tournament this past March.
jmusportsnews.com
Ranking the Hardest Games Left on JMU Football’s Schedule
While the Dukes are no longer undefeated, they’re still 5-1. JMU football (theoretically) could win out and finish with 10 wins. If the Dukes win out in conference play, they’ll reach nine wins and finish the season an astounding 7-1 in Sun Belt action in Year 1 of their FBS era.
timesvirginian.com
Raiders down Governors on Homecoming Night
The Appomattox Raiders varsity football team defeated the Nelson County Governors on Homecoming Night, Friday, by the score of 34-6 to stretch their winning streak to four games and improve their overall record to 5-3 (4-0 in the Dogwood District). Raiders running back Jonathan Pennix sat out with a hamstring...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
Augusta Free Press
Podcast: Who to vote for in Sixth District, Staunton and Waynesboro city races
Crystal Graham joins the show to quiz editor Chris Graham on AFP‘s choices in the Sixth District Congress race and the city races in Staunton and Waynesboro. “Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17. Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.
WHSV
Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79. Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
fox5dc.com
Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County
WASHINGTON - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for...
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0