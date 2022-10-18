Experience has made high expectations return for Virginia. The Cavaliers, a team in transition last season, have all five starters back and have added some complementary pieces. A 10-day trip to Italy helped the new additions build chemistry with the veterans, and gave coach Tony Bennett a seasoned team in his 14th season. Virginia is ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25. “Last year was a year of maybe not to what our standards usually have been, but we played a lot of big-time games, won some great games, got some postseason experience, so that was good,” Bennett said. “And then going to Italy was good for all these guys.” Virginia, the 2019 national champion, hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since. The 2020 team was trending upward when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the postseason. The Cavaliers were eliminated by Ohio in the first round in 2021 and missed the tournament this past March.

