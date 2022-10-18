Nick Sirianni is on board with 'Nasty Nick' nickname

Nick Sirianni can bring some fire to the sidelines, and he did just that late in Sunday’s game.

In the waning moments of the Eagles’ primetime win over the Cowboys, Dallas defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa took down Jason Kelce after the play, incensing the Eagles’ sideline. Among those to tear into Odighizuwa included Sirianni, who let him have it from the sidelines.

That’s not the first time Sirianni has been that emphatic on the sideline. He doesn't constantly show that side of himself, but he's done it enough now in his run with the Eagles that it's clear it very much is part of his personality. In Sirianni’s weekly appearance on 94 WIP, Angelo Cataldi told the Eagles coach he likes to refer to that side of him as “Nasty Nick”.

Sirianni is on board.

"I like that,” he responded. “I’m glad that you think Nasty Nick only comes out every once in a while, because I think it naturally comes out a little bit more than that, but good. I’m glad I’m hiding that. I just always stick up for our guys, I love our guys. They’re my family, right?

“Just like I would stick up for my brothers even though they were older than me, when they would lose a game or something like that would happen to them, I would stick up for them. That’s just the way it is, that’s just the way I was brought up. And so it was the same thing there in that scenario (with Kelce).”

The Sirianni approach to things is working, as the Eagles sit undefeated through six weeks as they hit their bye week.

