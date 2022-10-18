Read full article on original website
MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY
(NEWTON) In a local regular monthly meeting coming up tonight :. * the Richland County School Board meets at Richland County High School at 6:00. The meeting is open to the general public.
SERIES WILL END MONDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension will wrap up the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session four coming up next Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. This session will feature accounting tips and more. While registration is not required, it is recommended. Call the Extension Office today at 618-395-2191.
2022 OLNEY SCARECROW CONTEST
(OLNEY) The Olney Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of Olney have announced the winners of the 2022 Scarecrow Competition. First place went to East Street Boutique, with second place going to the Richland County TB & Health Office, and third place to the Richland County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Thanks to all who took time to enter the contest.
SHOP WITH A COP APPLICATIONS
(NEWTON) Applications for the 2022 Jasper County Law Enforcement “Shop With a Cop” Program are now available at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Newton. It’s for Jasper County children only, those ages 3 to 14. Parents or guardians who would like their children to participate must return all applications to the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 on November 15th.
SANDRA J. BLOHM
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Sandra J. Blohm, age 83, of Olney, will be held Friday morning, October 21, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Hanna Cemetery, northwest of Noble. The visitation is Thursday evening, October 20, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Sandra J. Blohm of Olney.
“MEET THE KNIGHTS” TONIGHT AT OCC
(OLNEY) All are invited to tonight’s “Meet the Knights” event, starting at 6:00 on Gene Duke Court at Olney Central College. The cost of attendance is either a bath towel or a big bottle of gatorade, or both, as the items will be split between the men’s and women’s teams. Tonight’s activities will include the introduction of players & coaches, a hot shot contest, slam dunk contest, separate scrimmages by both men & women, and autographs by both teams. All are invited out to “The Dungeon” for “Meet the Knights” tonight at OCC.
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
GAIL MORRIS
(OLNEY) The services for Gail Morris, age 67, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation rites will be accorded with the burial of cremains to be held later. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Gail Morris of Olney.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
OCTOBER MONTHLY MEETING
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.
Fire rips through Indiana warehouse, leaving many without a home
A fire tore through a warehouse in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. About 75 people who live in a residential portion of the building were displaced. No one was injured.Oct. 18, 2022.
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
