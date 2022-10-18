Read full article on original website
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY
(NEWTON) In a local regular monthly meeting coming up tonight :. * the Richland County School Board meets at Richland County High School at 6:00. The meeting is open to the general public.
SERIES WILL END MONDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension will wrap up the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session four coming up next Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. This session will feature accounting tips and more. While registration is not required, it is recommended. Call the Extension Office today at 618-395-2191.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
SHOP WITH A COP APPLICATIONS
(NEWTON) Applications for the 2022 Jasper County Law Enforcement “Shop With a Cop” Program are now available at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Newton. It’s for Jasper County children only, those ages 3 to 14. Parents or guardians who would like their children to participate must return all applications to the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 on November 15th.
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
SANDRA J. BLOHM
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Sandra J. Blohm, age 83, of Olney, will be held Friday morning, October 21, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Hanna Cemetery, northwest of Noble. The visitation is Thursday evening, October 20, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Sandra J. Blohm of Olney.
GAIL MORRIS
(OLNEY) The services for Gail Morris, age 67, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation rites will be accorded with the burial of cremains to be held later. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Gail Morris of Olney.
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
One person, several pets rescued in house fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person and several pets were rescued by firefighters following a house fire over the weekend in northern Vigo County. It happened in the 6000 block of Scott St. According to Fire Chief Brad Stott with the Otter Creek Fire Department, three people were outside the home upon arrival, and […]
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
OCTOBER MONTHLY MEETING
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.
House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night
Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
“MEET THE KNIGHTS” TONIGHT AT OCC
(OLNEY) All are invited to tonight’s “Meet the Knights” event, starting at 6:00 on Gene Duke Court at Olney Central College. The cost of attendance is either a bath towel or a big bottle of gatorade, or both, as the items will be split between the men’s and women’s teams. Tonight’s activities will include the introduction of players & coaches, a hot shot contest, slam dunk contest, separate scrimmages by both men & women, and autographs by both teams. All are invited out to “The Dungeon” for “Meet the Knights” tonight at OCC.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Fire rips through Indiana warehouse, leaving many without a home
A fire tore through a warehouse in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. About 75 people who live in a residential portion of the building were displaced. No one was injured.Oct. 18, 2022.
NO BURNING OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A gusty southwest wind and dry conditions will continue to give us a heightened fire danger across east central and southeastern Illinois today through tonight and the weekend ahead. Residents should avoid outdoor burning and obey any and all local burn bans. Brush and trash fires, plus improperly discarded cigarettes can all start major fires that can spread quickly with gusty winds. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. Folks are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors at any time until our next significant rainfall.
