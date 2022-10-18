(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.

