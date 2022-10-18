Read full article on original website
MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY
(NEWTON) In a local regular monthly meeting coming up tonight :. * the Richland County School Board meets at Richland County High School at 6:00. The meeting is open to the general public.
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
SERIES WILL END MONDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension will wrap up the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session four coming up next Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. This session will feature accounting tips and more. While registration is not required, it is recommended. Call the Extension Office today at 618-395-2191.
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
SHOP WITH A COP APPLICATIONS
(NEWTON) Applications for the 2022 Jasper County Law Enforcement “Shop With a Cop” Program are now available at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Newton. It’s for Jasper County children only, those ages 3 to 14. Parents or guardians who would like their children to participate must return all applications to the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 on November 15th.
OCTOBER MONTHLY MEETING
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in October this past Tuesday night in Olney. The Board : agreed to pay all bills as presented : accepted the Drug Free Schools & Communities Act Biennial Review Report, a two year compliance requirement of the U.S. Department of Education : reviewed & accepted the annual District’s Institutional Record of Student Complaints from all four campuses : approved the $77,268 purchase of a SimMom Manikin for the Olney Central College Nursing Program to be used across the District : agreed to a Health Savings Account contribution of $1,000 for each eligible employee for calendar year 2023 : approved employee health and dental insurance rates for 2023 : approved a 12-month contract with DaCott Energy Services for electric power service : approved an affiliation agreement with Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and with PT Solutions Holdings, LLC. : and in personnel – accepted resignations from Workforce Education Instructor Stephen Murray, from Frontier Community College Head Baseball Coach James Brenneman, from Wabash Valley College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Carpenter, from Wabash Valley College Bookstore Manager John Asa, from District Office Employment & Benefits Coordinator Michele Anderson, from District Office HR Coordinator Laurie Petty, & from Wabash Valley College O&M Team Leader Adam Roesch – changed the employment status for Maverick Fisher from Title III Welding Specialist to Welding Instructor at Olney Central College – and employed Jamie Carman as District Office Director of Academic Records, Sueko Davis as a Lincoln Trail College Custodian, Avery Miller as an Olney Central College Custodian, and Leticia Avila as a Wabash Valley College Custodian : next meeting is November 15th.
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
GAIL MORRIS
(OLNEY) The services for Gail Morris, age 67, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation rites will be accorded with the burial of cremains to be held later. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Gail Morris of Olney.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning
PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
PATRICIA ANN “PAT” LACEY
(OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Patricia Ann “Pat” Lacey, age 83, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, October 19, at 10:00, at the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Patricia Ann “Pat” Lacey of Olney.
“MEET THE KNIGHTS” TONIGHT AT OCC
(OLNEY) All are invited to tonight’s “Meet the Knights” event, starting at 6:00 on Gene Duke Court at Olney Central College. The cost of attendance is either a bath towel or a big bottle of gatorade, or both, as the items will be split between the men’s and women’s teams. Tonight’s activities will include the introduction of players & coaches, a hot shot contest, slam dunk contest, separate scrimmages by both men & women, and autographs by both teams. All are invited out to “The Dungeon” for “Meet the Knights” tonight at OCC.
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” […]
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
