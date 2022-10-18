Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Snow flurries possible in western Maryland Wednesday
The same cold front that slide through our area today, has an area of low pressure attached to it—that will slide towards the east through Wednesday. As it shifts eastward, residual moisture will be pushed into extreme western Maryland. As temperatures will be at/below freezing during this time, a few snow flurries will be possible. I expect most of this moisture to fizzle out before it makes it into the metro— and even if it lingers, temperatures in the city will be too warm to support snow flurries. The grounds are a bit too warm for any of those flurries to stick.
foxbaltimore.com
Big Cold Snap Heading Our Way This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the coldest air of the year moving in this week. We may see a few showers Monday afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. High temps will be close to average this afternoon. Numbers will drop considerably Tuesday and Wednesday...
WJLA
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
wmar2news
A big cooldown on the way for Maryland
BALTIMORE — The weekend was a great one thanks to the warm temperatures and sunshine. Everyone was enjoying the 70s, but a strong cold front is approaching our area and will clear through on Monday and bring in a very big cooldown to Maryland. A strong Canadian system will...
mocoshow.com
Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast for 2022-2023
The Farmers’ Almanac has released its 2022-2023 extended winter outlook. MoCo and almost all of Maryland seem to fall under the “Significant Shivers, Slushy, Icy, Snowy” category. Just to our south and west is the “Unreasonably Cold, Snowy” category, which means that we may have a good amount of winter precipitation for the first time in a few years, according to the forecast.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
coolprogeny.com
Awesome Kid-Friendly Corn Mazes in Maryland
What do Sonic the Hedgehog, the Mad Hatter and dinosaurs have in common? You can explore them all this fall… in a corn maze! Check out these six awesome corn mazes in Maryland. AWESOME KID-FRIENDLY CORN MAZES IN MARYLAND. Gamerverse at Beachmont Corn Maze. 6433 Mt. Vista Road. Kingsville,...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
touropia.com
27 Best Things to Do in Maryland
Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
A Samhain journey in Western Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. – Over the last three years, public health measures and concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have forced groups and organizations across the globe to radically re-think how people get together. In Pagan communities, for whom gatherings like Pagan Pride events and public rituals are integral parts...
NBC Washington
The Spooky Scene: Haunted Houses and Ghost Tours for Halloween Screams in the DC Area
Looking for a thrill during this Halloween season? Search no further than these notoriously terrifying haunted houses and creepy ghost tours. Whether it be a haunted hospital or an abandoned movie theater, prepare to prove your courage!. Best Haunted Houses in Maryland. Field of Screams is for those seeking a...
foxbaltimore.com
Wes Moore tours Maryland by bus, sharing hugs with potential voters at every stop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland Wes Moore may be setting a campaign record for hugs. He seems to hug every potential voter he meets. “I love being out here; this is family,” he said between hugs in Silver Spring Tuesday. Moore was...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
