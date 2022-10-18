ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Comedy stars take over Las Vegas during upcoming shows

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a reason Las Vegas is called the entertainment capital of the world. Three big-name comedians just announced shows on The Strip, with shows starting as early as next month. Kevin Hart will be ringing in the New Year right here in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Illusionist Criss Angel talks new show on The CW

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned illusionist Criss Angel is no stranger to Las Vegas, the city he calls home. Now, he's launching a new television series right here on The CW Las Vegas. He joined us to talk all about "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars," premiering Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Four Seasons Veranda hosts Beer vs. Wine dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Find the perfect drink to pair with Autumn delicacies at the Four Seasons' upcoming culinary event. Veranda at Four Seasons Hotel is hosting an interactive event on Friday, October 21 to debut its unique five-course Fall menu. The exclusive menu features a variety of dishes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tilman Fertitta casino-hotel project on Las Vegas Strip gets green light

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A hotel-casino project on the Las Vegas Strip backed by Tilman Fertitta is moving forward. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project during a zoning meeting Wednesday. The proposed property, referred to as Center Strip, would stand 43 stories tall at the southeast...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Gordon Ramsay restaurant on Las Vegas Strip now taking reservations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gordon Ramsay's newest dining experience on the Las Vegas Strip is now taking reservations. Guests looking to secure a table at Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas can now book a date at OpenTable, according to Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant is touted as taking patrons...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

21st annual Las Vegas Book Festival returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 21st annual Las Vegas Book Festival returns this weekend, and it's still completely free to attend. Dr. Lisa Morris-Hibbler, chief community services officer, joined us to talk about the authors who will be featured and what attendees can expect. Visit LasVegasBookFestival.com to learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Toys For Tickets' program returns as holiday season approaches

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is bringing back a holiday program to benefit kids and residents with outstanding parking fines. ‘Toys For Tickets’ is a program that lets drivers pay off their non-public safety parking tickets using a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the fine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

International Aviation Convention helps Las Vegas tourism

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual Routes World Convention kicked off Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and while it may not be the largest show this year, it is arguably one of the most important. Thousands of executives from major airlines and airports around the globe will attend Routes World, which exists to help the industry grow and play a larger role in tourism which is vital to Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces bring championship trophy to Boys and Girls Clubs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some Las Vegas valley kids got a chance to see the city's latest championship trophy up close. The Las Vegas Aces visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada on Wednesday to celebrate their WNBA title. Aces guard Jackie Young, President Nikki Fargas, general...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Estate Planning Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you know that it’s National Estate Planning Awareness Week?. I’m Shane Jasmine Young, Attorney, and Founder of Young Law Group: 14-time Best of Las Vegas Winner, including Best Estate Planning Law Firm. In connection with Estate Planning Awareness Week, we are sharing...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy