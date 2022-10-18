Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual Routes World Convention kicked off Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and while it may not be the largest show this year, it is arguably one of the most important. Thousands of executives from major airlines and airports around the globe will attend Routes World, which exists to help the industry grow and play a larger role in tourism which is vital to Southern Nevada.

