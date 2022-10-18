Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
'FuelFest' coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for inaugural Las Vegas event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new, world-class automotive event is coming to the valley this weekend. 'FuelFest' is now in its fourth year, making its Las Vegas debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 22. The event blends car enthusiasts' passion for the automotive world with...
news3lv.com
Comedy stars take over Las Vegas during upcoming shows
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a reason Las Vegas is called the entertainment capital of the world. Three big-name comedians just announced shows on The Strip, with shows starting as early as next month. Kevin Hart will be ringing in the New Year right here in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Illusionist Criss Angel talks new show on The CW
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned illusionist Criss Angel is no stranger to Las Vegas, the city he calls home. Now, he's launching a new television series right here on The CW Las Vegas. He joined us to talk all about "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars," premiering Saturday, Oct....
news3lv.com
The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
news3lv.com
New Lotus of Siam location at Red Rock Casino sets November opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new location for Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino has set an opening date. Red Rock announced the Thai restaurant will begin serving guests on Friday, Nov. 11, and the casino's website is taking reservations. "The latest Lotus of Siam will create an...
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks pizza news around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pizza lovers, check this out. We have a lot of pizza news for you, and Neon Feast creator Al Mancini joined us to help cover all the details.
news3lv.com
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Four Seasons Veranda hosts Beer vs. Wine dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Find the perfect drink to pair with Autumn delicacies at the Four Seasons' upcoming culinary event. Veranda at Four Seasons Hotel is hosting an interactive event on Friday, October 21 to debut its unique five-course Fall menu. The exclusive menu features a variety of dishes...
news3lv.com
Tilman Fertitta casino-hotel project on Las Vegas Strip gets green light
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A hotel-casino project on the Las Vegas Strip backed by Tilman Fertitta is moving forward. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project during a zoning meeting Wednesday. The proposed property, referred to as Center Strip, would stand 43 stories tall at the southeast...
news3lv.com
New Gordon Ramsay restaurant on Las Vegas Strip now taking reservations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gordon Ramsay's newest dining experience on the Las Vegas Strip is now taking reservations. Guests looking to secure a table at Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas can now book a date at OpenTable, according to Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant is touted as taking patrons...
news3lv.com
21st annual Las Vegas Book Festival returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 21st annual Las Vegas Book Festival returns this weekend, and it's still completely free to attend. Dr. Lisa Morris-Hibbler, chief community services officer, joined us to talk about the authors who will be featured and what attendees can expect. Visit LasVegasBookFestival.com to learn more.
news3lv.com
'Toys For Tickets' program returns as holiday season approaches
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is bringing back a holiday program to benefit kids and residents with outstanding parking fines. ‘Toys For Tickets’ is a program that lets drivers pay off their non-public safety parking tickets using a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the fine.
news3lv.com
International Aviation Convention helps Las Vegas tourism
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual Routes World Convention kicked off Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and while it may not be the largest show this year, it is arguably one of the most important. Thousands of executives from major airlines and airports around the globe will attend Routes World, which exists to help the industry grow and play a larger role in tourism which is vital to Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
All Net Resort and Arena coming soon with new financing, leaders promise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been nearly a decade since the groundbreaking of the All Net Resort and Arena. Since then, CEO and former UNLV basketball star Jackie Robinson told News 3 it'd been mired in financial and government red tape. But on Wednesday, Robinson held a news conference...
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
news3lv.com
New Esports lounge, arcade to open at former GameWorks location in Town Square
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas will soon have a new location for everything esports. Velocity Esports (Velocity) will be opening its doors Friday, October 21, at the former GameWorks space at Town Square Las Vegas. The new location will offer state-of-the-art technology, professional gaming equipment, a vast selection...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas fugitive to be featured on upcoming 'In Pursuit With John Walsh' episode
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2020 will be featured in an upcoming investigation series episode on Investigation Discovery, hosted by John Walsh. In Pursuit With John Walsh will feature Eduardo Clemente in its next episode, "Deadly Secrecy," which airs Wednesday,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aces bring championship trophy to Boys and Girls Clubs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some Las Vegas valley kids got a chance to see the city's latest championship trophy up close. The Las Vegas Aces visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada on Wednesday to celebrate their WNBA title. Aces guard Jackie Young, President Nikki Fargas, general...
news3lv.com
National Estate Planning Awareness Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you know that it’s National Estate Planning Awareness Week?. I’m Shane Jasmine Young, Attorney, and Founder of Young Law Group: 14-time Best of Las Vegas Winner, including Best Estate Planning Law Firm. In connection with Estate Planning Awareness Week, we are sharing...
