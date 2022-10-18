ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

How To DIY Your Own Princess Rhaenyra Halloween Costume From ‘House Of The Dragon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. HBO’s hit new show, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise of House Targaryen to power 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones take place. With the rise in popularity of the show, its lead protagonist, Rhaenyra Targaryen, is sure to be a popular Halloween costume this year. Rhaenyra was a formidable queen who ruled Westeros for several years. She was known for her strength, her beauty, and her fierce loyalty to her family.
WWLP 22News

Halloween makeup trends to try this season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The top Halloween makeup trends are more accessible than ever, because manufacturers are offering better, more complete makeup and special effects kits, with guides and tools that are of a more professional quality. They are also easier to use. While...
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Robb Report

Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold

Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis.  Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
Vogue Magazine

Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Partners With Crumbl Cookies for All-New Costumes

If you love cookies and you also love Halloween, Spirit Halloween may have just baked up the perfect costume for you this year. With the spooky holiday just under two weeks away, Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies have unveiled a new costume collaboration inspired by Crumbl's popular cookies and their iconic pink packaging.
whowhatwear

Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday

It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
TheDailyBeast

Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Parade

Yes, You Can Pull Off Fall's Baggy Jeans Trend—Get Inspired (and Shopping)

The obituary for skinny jeans was written long ago. The rise of its successor—the baggy jean—was a bit muted, with many people exercising some level of caution during the pandemic. The streets, which often act as a runway for celebs and us regular folks alike, were a bit less empty and full of inspiration.
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Looks Casually Cool in Striped Sweater, Baggy Jeans & Lug Sole Boots

Jennifer Garner looked laid back but stylish during her latest outing. The “13 Going on 30” actress was spotted taking a leisurely walk in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday. For her outing, Garner wore a striped cardigan sweater with jeans. Her white sweater was covered in black horizontal stripes and was fastened with gold buttons. She added a white tank under the cardigan. Her light-wash jeans with pleating at the low-rise waistline. The wide-leg jeans flared out a bit at the bottom hem. Garner added cool sunglasses to the outfit. She also accessorized with a necklace and an Apple watch.
WWD

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
