Texas State

The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana

When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
WEST MONROE, LA
20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas

The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
TEXAS STATE
Residents Share Why They Love Living, Working in Louisiana

Hey, Louisiana! Yes, you. Consider this an open letter about everything we love about living within your borders. If you live in Louisiana, you belong to one of two camps. You either love our beautiful state despite her flaws and can't imagine living anywhere else or you can't wait to get out. To the ones who think the grass is greener on the other side of the state line, we invite you to find out! I love our state. Sure, Louisiana has room for improvement, but you can't duplicate the people you find here or our culture. They're both priceless!
LOUISIANA STATE
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana

It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor

Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?

When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
LOUISIANA STATE
Costliest Hurricane Damage Ever, Adjusted For Inflation

You can't fault many Louisiana residents for feeling like this has been an easy Atlantic Hurricane Season. After the last few years of unprecedented hurricane seasons, with multiple major hurricanes making landfall in the same locations, going through the entire alphabet to names storms, and a hurricane sustaining itself as far north as Shreveport, this season has been comparatively quiet.
LOUISIANA STATE
10 Most Disturbing Cults That Are Still Active; Any In Louisiana?

The word "cult" has lost a little meaning over the last few decades. Part of that has to do with the general public labeling everything from groups of sports fans to concertgoers as being in "cults", but it has a lot to do with our current political climate...where if you don't agree with someone, its because you're in a cult. By the way, that's BOTH major parties who keep accusing others, so...
LOUISIANA STATE
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win Big Jackpots This Weekend?

I started having big dreams again this weekend as the big prizes in the Mega Millions and the Powerball drawings were climbing to well over $400 million each. The Mega Millions prize climbed to $494 million dollars for the Friday night drawing. If you hit all 6 numbers, you would get a one time lump sum payout of $248.7 million. It’s at #20 on the largest U.S. jackpots of all time. I didn’t win this one. And the big prize is gone. Mega Millions reports there were two winning tickets. One was purchased in California and the other in Florida. I’m happy for those folks. Really, I am.
LOUISIANA STATE
How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
LOUISIANA STATE
Should Louisiana Residents Get A Flu Shot This Year?

It's that time of the year. Flu season is rapidly approaching. Now that the plandemic is finally fading in our rear-view mirror, we can now expect cases of the actual flu to be back. Because it seemed that for the past two and a half years everything was COVID. Someone dies in a car crash, it was classified as a COVID death... but that's an entirely different article. Today, we're talking about the flu shot.
LOUISIANA STATE
