Read full article on original website
Related
How To DIY Your Own Princess Rhaenyra Halloween Costume From ‘House Of The Dragon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. HBO’s hit new show, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise of House Targaryen to power 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones take place. With the rise in popularity of the show, its lead protagonist, Rhaenyra Targaryen, is sure to be a popular Halloween costume this year. Rhaenyra was a formidable queen who ruled Westeros for several years. She was known for her strength, her beauty, and her fierce loyalty to her family.
10 Easy Halloween Costumes for Guys That Are Budget-Friendly
Halloween is not just for kids. Plenty of adults dress up and have parties of their own, or accompany the kids as they head out for trick-or-treating. There are tons of great costume ideas for adults,...
WWLP 22News
Halloween makeup trends to try this season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The top Halloween makeup trends are more accessible than ever, because manufacturers are offering better, more complete makeup and special effects kits, with guides and tools that are of a more professional quality. They are also easier to use. While...
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
In Style
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Where to find adaptive costumes this Halloween
Walmart, Disney, and other retailers carry costumes designed with wheelchairs and other disabilities in mind. Here’s where to buy them.
10 Easy Halloween Accessories to Wear This Spooky Season
If you're not into wearing a full costume during the day on Halloween, these accessories we found have the perfect festive touch — details
ComicBook
Spirit Halloween Partners With Crumbl Cookies for All-New Costumes
If you love cookies and you also love Halloween, Spirit Halloween may have just baked up the perfect costume for you this year. With the spooky holiday just under two weeks away, Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies have unveiled a new costume collaboration inspired by Crumbl's popular cookies and their iconic pink packaging.
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
J. Crew 70% Off Sale: Get a Best-Selling $200 Dress for $20 & More Stylish Steals for as Low as $6
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
7 Things a Bride Should Know Before Shopping at Grace Loves Lace
Not even five minutes into my visit at the new Grace Loves Lace boutique in Washington DC, I was already fantasizing about ways I could repurpose a wedding gown that don't involve actually getting married. I walked down the aisle nearly three years ago, so my bridal-attire needs are squarely...
Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday
It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
BHG
5 Essential Elements of Southern Casual Style
What do you think of when you hear “Southern style”? While images of heavy silk and velvet draperies and gilt furniture ala “Gone With the Wind” are a cliché, it is true that classic Southern style is luxe and layered, informed by a rich sense of history and tradition. The neo-classical and Greek revival themes of antebellum architecture that abound in stylish cities like Charleston and Savannah do lend a certain level of formality. But there’s a new point of view infusing Southern style with a modern approachability—“Southern Casual” (or “SoCa”, if you really want to get familiar) is lighter, looser, and utterly livable, no matter where in the country you reside. Read on to understand the key themes and how to adapt them into your home.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
KRON4
Netflix to begin password-sharing crackdown in early 2023
(WGN) — The rumors are true: Netflix will begin its password-sharing crackdown early next year, according to the company’s latest earnings report. Following Netflix’s announcement last week that the company will offer a cheaper $6.99 option involving ads, they now are looking to “monetize account sharing.”
Jennifer Garner Looks Casually Cool in Striped Sweater, Baggy Jeans & Lug Sole Boots
Jennifer Garner looked laid back but stylish during her latest outing. The “13 Going on 30” actress was spotted taking a leisurely walk in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday. For her outing, Garner wore a striped cardigan sweater with jeans. Her white sweater was covered in black horizontal stripes and was fastened with gold buttons. She added a white tank under the cardigan. Her light-wash jeans with pleating at the low-rise waistline. The wide-leg jeans flared out a bit at the bottom hem. Garner added cool sunglasses to the outfit. She also accessorized with a necklace and an Apple watch.
Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection
On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
Comments / 0