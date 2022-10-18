Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and others
(CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Following decreasing sales and an executive’s nose-biting incident, Beyond Meat Inc., a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is making sustainable changes in leadership, including a new CFO, and is also shrinking its workforce. Douglas W. Ramsey, Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer for less than a year, had his last...
Have $1,000? Here's a Warren Buffett-Owned Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
This consumer staple is a smaller holding within Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
CNBC
This couple started their business with just $5,000. Now it brings in $5 million a year—with Kevin O'Leary as an investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
TechCrunch
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
As the enthusiasm around AI image and text generators grows, Jasper, a startup developing what it describes as an “AI content” platform, has raised $125 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. The tranche is the company’s first, remarkably, and comes as Jasper is in the process of acquiring AI startup Outwrite, a grammar and style checker with more than a million users worldwide.
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally
U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Activist Starboard focusing on profitability at Salesforce, Splunk and Wix
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jeffrey Smith said on Tuesday his investment firm Starboard Value was currently involved with Wix.com (WIX.O), Splunk (SPLK.O) and Salesforce (CRM.N), and was engaged with management for ways to bolster valuations of these high-growth companies.
Tesla is at a 'fork in the road' as EV competition heats up. Here's what the company's 3rd-quarter earnings have to show to woo investors, according to Wedbush.
"For Musk the clock has struck midnight for the Street to stop the excuses and noise... now is the time to execute," Wedbush said.
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to reorganize its biggest businesses into three divisions as part of a major overhaul at the company. The Wall Street firm will combine its investment-banking and trading businesses into one unit, and asset and wealth management will be merged into another, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, will be part of the asset- and wealth-management unit.
What's Going On With Rivian Shares Following Tesla Earnings
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 2.6% to $30.68 during Thursday's session, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla Inc TSLA third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of...
Motley Fool
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Both of these drugmakers have been beating the market this year. Both have solid pipelines that should allow them to expand their portfolios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. — Shares of the Safeway owner dropped 7% on news that Kroger has agreed to purchase Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion, or $34.10 a share. - Shares of US Bancorp rose 3.7% after the bank's third-quarter earnings...
