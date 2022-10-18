ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

How To DIY Your Own Princess Rhaenyra Halloween Costume From ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO's hit new show, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise of House Targaryen to power 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones take place. With the rise in popularity of the show, its lead protagonist, Rhaenyra Targaryen, is sure to be a popular Halloween costume this year. Rhaenyra was a formidable queen who ruled Westeros for several years. She was known for her strength, her beauty, and her fierce loyalty to her family.
WWLP 22News

Halloween makeup trends to try this season

The top Halloween makeup trends are more accessible than ever, because manufacturers are offering better, more complete makeup and special effects kits, with guides and tools that are of a more professional quality. They are also easier to use.
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Partners With Crumbl Cookies for All-New Costumes

With the spooky holiday just under two weeks away, Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies have unveiled a new costume collaboration inspired by Crumbl's popular cookies and their iconic pink packaging.
HollywoodLife

Mean Girls Halloween Costume DIY: How To Dress Like The Iconic Regina George For Less

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of our time, with arguably some of the most memorable one-liners. It's so much more than just a teen comedy. From the characters to the jokes and looks — this beloved cult classic is everything you could want in a rom-com and more.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Us Weekly

Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now

Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy fall fashion.
Vogue Magazine

Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead

It's fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
whowhatwear

Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday

It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
BHG

5 Essential Elements of Southern Casual Style

What do you think of when you hear "Southern style"? While images of heavy silk and velvet draperies and gilt furniture ala "Gone With the Wind" are a cliché, it is true that classic Southern style is luxe and layered, informed by a rich sense of history and tradition. The neo-classical and Greek revival themes of antebellum architecture that abound in stylish cities like Charleston and Savannah do lend a certain level of formality. But there's a new point of view infusing Southern style with a modern approachability—"Southern Casual" (or "SoCa", if you really want to get familiar) is lighter, looser, and utterly livable, no matter where in the country you reside. Read on to understand the key themes and how to adapt them into your home.
TheDailyBeast

Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend

For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren't exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans. Dad jeans, in case you're not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed fit.
WWD

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba's prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand's 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman's body.
WASHINGTON STATE

