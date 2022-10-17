ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wrif.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan

GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
GAYLORD, MI
wcmu.org

Michigan’s jobless rate barely moved in September

Michigan’s unemployment rate held steady in September. The state’s September jobless rate was essentially unchanged over the month at 4.1%. That's despite adding about 2,000 to the state workforce. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 3.5%. Last month, Michigan’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm

An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
MARQUETTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Data on lead levels in blood for Michigan children available online

The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or B-LRV, which is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
MARQUETTE, MI

