Early-season winter storm pounds parts of Great Lakes; snow totals smash record in Marquette, Michigan
A powerful early-season winter storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin and produced sizable snowfall totals that broke records.
Big weather changes coming to Michigan after one more miserable day
Temperatures will skyrocket by the end of the week into the weekend. We just need to get through another cold, windy, rainy day before that can happen.
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan
GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
