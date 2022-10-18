ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WIBC.com

Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest

FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders

Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year's national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders.
FORT WAYNE, IN
nypressnews.com

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
LONG BEACH, CA
wfft.com

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil

Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies

INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
INDIANA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation The post LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA

