WIBC.com
Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest
FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
wfft.com
Latinos Count helps students with an extra push for what’s next after high school
More than 250 Latino high school students attend two-day career exploration events this week in Fort Wayne. Latinos Count helps students with an extra push for what’s next after high school. More than 250 Latino high school students attend two-day career exploration events this week in Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Allen County political parties feel confident following Sunday's Indiana US Senate debate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The finish line of the Indiana US Senate race is approaching quickly, and Allen County political parties are confident their respective candidates represented their platforms well during Sunday’s debate. They tackled issues like abortion rights, climate change and inflation. “[People] are hurting as a...
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
wfft.com
Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders
Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders. Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders. Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders....
SOURCE: Marquita Thomas was asked to resign as CEO of LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources who are members of the chamber allege that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Ventura County Reporter
State Assembly District 42: Economy and inflation focus for Irwin and Mills
Voters in the 42nd assembly district have a choice between Democrat Jacqui Irwin, who is seeking her fifth two-year term after spending 10 years on the Thousand Oaks City Council, and Republican Lori Mills, a Simi Valley real estate agent making her first bid for elected office. The district includes...
nypressnews.com
Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse
Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Councilman says he won't resign amid scandal; ex-UCLA student gets Jan. 6 prison term; OC getting funding to fight wildfires
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Thursday will still be a hot day, but temperatures overall will be about two to eight degrees cooler than the last two days. Easterly winds will begin...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2019
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2019 Thursday, dropping 6.9 cents to $5.925. The average price has dropped 15 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 56.9 cents, including...
wfft.com
A look into a self-defense course for female joggers, in wake of recent violence
Roughly 20 people met next to the Fleet Feet store in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday morning to learn about staying safe when out on public trails. A look into a self-defense course for female joggers, in wake of recent violence. Roughly 20 people met next to the Fleet Feet store...
wfft.com
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil
Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil. Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
wfft.com
Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy's Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation The post LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar appeared first on KESQ.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de Leon says he won't resign over racist recording, rebuffing calls from President Biden and others
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Councilman Kevin de Leon says he won't resign over racist recording, rebuffing calls from President Biden and others. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
